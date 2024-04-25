TCU Gets Much Needed Win Over Dallas Baptist
TCU hosted Dallas Baptist on Tuesday evening in search of a bounce back, and the Horned Frogs got it. Kirk Saarloos' group entered the midweek bout having lost three of its last four games, but a strong collective by the Frogs' pitching staff shut down DBU. The Horned Frogs deployed six pitchers who combined for four hits allowed, two runs allowed, three walks and 16 strikeouts.
Caedmon Parker started on the mound for the Frogs and pitched two scoreless innings and striking out two batters. He got run support almost immediately when Kurtis Byrne hit a single to center field, scoring Karson Bowen in the bottom of the first inning. An inning later, Sam Myers hit an RBI triple, scoring Peyton Chatagnier and Ryder Robinson to give TCU a quick 3-0 lead.
The Horned Frog offense was quiet until the bottom of the fifth inning when Byrne tallied his second RBI of the game with a groundout that brought Myers home. Chatagnier brought Jack Arthur home an inning later, and TCU led 5-0.
Storm Hierholzer, Zack Morris, Hunter Hodges, Ben Abeldt, and Louis Rodriguez were the other five pitchers used by the Frogs in the game. Morris and Hodges allowed one earned run each, but everyone else kept the scoreboard clean, resulting in a much-needed 5-3 victory over the Patriots. Rodriguez pitched the ninth inning and struck out two of the three batters he saw on his way to his first save of the season.
The win moved TCU to 24-15 on the year, including a 17-4 record at home. The Frogs will be back in action on Friday in Fort Worth when they start a three-game series with Kansas State. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+. You can also listen to the game on the radio on 88.7 KTCU FM.
