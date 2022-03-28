Skip to main content
Thanks For Coming! TCU Baseball Sweeps Kansas State

Thanks For Coming! TCU Baseball Sweeps Kansas State

Home record remains unblemished as Frogs take care of 'Cats in three straight games.

Barry Lewis

Home record remains unblemished as Frogs take care of 'Cats in three straight games.

Hopefully none of the teams visiting TCU baseball this season in Fort Worth had plans on picking up victories. A series sweep of Kansas State pushed TCU's home record to 9-0 and their overall record to 18-5 on the year.

A 11-3 victory put the bow on a three-game sweep of the visiting Kansas State Wildcats (11-11,0-3). It was TCU's first Big 12 home series of the year, taking place over the course of three beautiful days at Lupton Field. 

Preseason All Conference selection Brayden Taylor tallied his 100th career hit in the final game. Taylor was walked twice and scored twice in the winning effort. Leadoff hitter Elijah Nunez and shortstop Tommy Sacco each recorded three hits, two of six TCU players to have a multi-hit outing on Sunday.

Sacco also notched his fourth and fifth home runs of the season in Saturday's 14-5 win, his first multi-HR game of the year. They came in back-to-back at bats in the fifth and sixth innings.

Friday night's win wasn't as easy as the following two. TCU nursed a seemingly comfortable 7-2 lead going into the ninth inning. The Wildcats battled back with three runs to pull the game within two before Sacco ended the game on the fielder's choice

Brett Walker (3-0) and Riley Cornelio (3-1) nabbed wins in their respective starts while Tommy Vail (1-0) was awarded a win Saturday in relief duties.

Up next for TCU is a Tuesday night home game against Abilene Christian (13-10, 6-3). First pitch is at 6:00 pm CT and the game will be streamed on ESPN+. The home stand continues this weekend as TCU hosts West Virginia (13-8) in further conference play.

