TCU Baseball:  Phoenix In Flight

One of six finalists for the Brooks Wallace Award, Tommy Sacco has finished a great regular season with one of the highest honors a collegiate baseball athlete can be afforded.

The Brooks Wallace Award, sponsored by Mizuno, was established in honor of Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, who played for the Red Raiders from 1977-1980 and who died in 1985 at the age of 27. Intended to honor the nation's top shortstop in collegiate athletics, it has been bestowed annually to outstanding collegiate student athletes since 2004. It will be presented this summer by the College Baseball Foundation.

Co-chair of the Brooks Wallace Award, Larry Wallace, had the following to say:

“I want to congratulate all of the shortstops who made our finalist list on great seasons by all . . . This finalist list is always a difficult one to come up with, but I feel like we have a powerful and deserving group. Powerful in that these guys not only field their positions as all shortstops should, but they also hit for power and average. I am very proud of all of these young men for being on our finals list.”

As every good Frog fan knows, Tommy Sacco has proved invaluable this season in helping steer TCU to a Big 12 Championship in the first season under the instruction of TCU Head Coach Kirk Saarloos. He leads all other finalists with a .973 fielding percentage, while maintaining a .350 batting average, with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 51 RBI.

Other finalists include Danny Digeorgio, of Rutgers; Peyton Graham, of Oklahoma; Brooks Lee, of Cal. Poly; Tanner Schobel, of Virginia Tech; and Taylor Young, of Louisiana Tech.

Congratulations, Tommy Sacco, man on fire!

