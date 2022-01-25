Big 12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Iowa State and Oklahoma Drop

Another week of intense Big 12 conference games is underway. Big Monday brought us a thrilling double-overtime game between two of the league’s top teams. Kansas came through with a 94-91 win over Texas Tech.

In our weekly survey that includes fans from most of the Big 12 schools, the only changes week-over-week were Iowa State and Oklahoma, both dropping after both went 0-2 last week. In the AP Top 25 this week, there are now only four Big 12 schools. Texas and TCU are both receiving votes and face each other tonight.

Here are how this week’s rankings look:

(These rankings were done before any of this week’s midweek games)

Power Rankings

10. Kansas State (10-8, 2-5), last week #10

It’s a tough conference. Somebody has to be at the bottom. KSU had a great week beating Texas and then almost beating Kansas. They scored 50 points in the first half against Kansas. They seemed to struggle to get to 50 in a whole game in earlier games. Bottom line, they could easily be ranked much higher, and might could still advance.

9. Oklahoma (12-7, 2-5), last week #8

The Sooners have lost four straight conference games. Their only conference wins are to Iowa State and Kansas State. If their losing streak continues, they could easily replace KSU in the 10-spot.

8. Oklahoma State (10-8, 3-4), last week - #9

OSU had a decent week, coming from behind to beat TCU at home by one and then gave Texas a run for their money in Austin. Like KSU, they could be higher, but it’s just a matter of how tough the competition is this year, especially in the middle of the pack.

7. West Virginia (13-5, 2-4), last week #7

The Mountaineers are also on a losing streak, having lost their last three conference games. They lost to Texas Tech by double digits in a game that was actually closer than the final score indicated. They also are just a win or two away from moving up in the rankings.

6. #23 Iowa State (14-5, 2-5), last week #4

Poor Iowa State. Thanks to an impressive defense and seven steals by Damion Baugh, TCU held the Cyclones to only 44 points. It was the fewest points they had ever scored in their own Hilton Coliseum. Despite going 0-2 last week, they are still ranked in the AP Top 25 at #23.

5. Texas (14-5, 4-3), last week #6

Texas lost at home to KSU and then barely beat OSU, also at home. They dropped out of the AP Top 25. Chris Beard’s team seems to be going on a rollercoaster. At least the basketball team hasn’t crashed all the way to the bottom as their football team did. Yet!

4. TCU (13-3, 3-2), last week #5

Defense is the name of the game for the Frogs. They had a good lead over OSU in Stillwater and ended up losing by one. Then they traveled to Ames and not only beat the then #15 team but held them to only 44 points. The real test comes tonight when Texas rolls into The Fort.

3. #13 Texas Tech (15-5, 5-3), last week #3

This team is for real. They could easily be a Top 10 national team and at the top of these rankings. They had a good win over Iowa State, pulled away from West Virginia, and then almost beat Kansas in regulation last night but ended up losing in double overtime. They went 1-1 with Kansas for the season and still get to host Baylor at home. There’s a lot of basketball left for them to move on up.

2. #4 Baylor (17-2, 5-2), last week #2

After going 0-2 two weeks ago, the Bears bounced back last week with road wins at West Virginia and Oklahoma. They are back into the top five nationally, and many pick them still to be a number one seed in March Madness.

1. #5 Kansas (17-2, 6-1), last week #1

Kansas had a lucky week. That’s really all you can say. They squeaked out a win over Oklahoma. They were way behind both Kansas State and Texas Tech but found a way to win. That’s the key here – they found ways to win. And until their luck runs out, they maintain the top position.

