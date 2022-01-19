Men's Basketball: How to Watch TCU vs. Oklahoma State

There are few nails left on the hands of Horned Frog fans after the men's basketball team's one-point victory against Oklahoma last Saturday and their three-point victory over Kansas State last week. By the final against Oklahoma State, we may well be gnawing the nubs.

TCU's victory at Schollmaier Arena against Oklahoma was one for the ages. Trailing 56-54, with two minutes remaining in overtime, TCU took the lead following a three-pointer from Chuck O'Bannon, ultimately sealing the deal by one point, with a final score of 59-58. The 7,000-plus fans in Fort Worth were, needless to say, ecstatic.

Of particular note were O'Bannon, who earned 11 points in a defense-heavy game, and Micah Peavy, who also managed to net 11 points. According to our local guru, Nick Howard, Peavy led the team in points, rebounds, and assists. Once again, it was TCU's prowess at rebounds that proved invaluable, with 37 against Oklahoma's 36.

Working against us were our 19 turnovers.

But with Oklahoma State, TCU has a new challenge. After all, it was Oklahoma State who managed to upset then-No-1-ranked Baylor last Saturday in, of all places, Waco. They are currently 9-7, against TCU's 12-2. But TCU will be meeting them on their home turf, at the Gallagher-IBA Arena in Stillwater.

The game begins on Wednesday at 7 pm.

TV: It can be viewed on TV, Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Radio: Alternatively, fans can listen to the game on AM 570 KLIF with Brian Estridge and John Denton

Alternatively, there will be live updates on Twitter, if one follows the KillerFrog page.

