College Basketball: Mid-Week key games to watch!

We all know the rundown here! It's my top picks of exciting basketball games to watch. There are so many games to choose from, and I want to be able to spotlight all the competition that is playing night in and night out. There are so many good players to choose from that are exciting. So many teams that come out of nowhere and make a lot of noise.

There was a lot of exciting college basketball in both men's and women's. For men's basketball Gonzaga still holds that #1 spot as they handled up San Francisco Dons pretty well.

Unranked Maryland was able to come out over on top of #17 ranked Illinois, as Maryland won 81-65 in orderly fashion over their ranked opponent. Then #14 Michigan State was able to come out on top over of then #8 Wisconsin.

Of course all the Big 12 games have been crazy. At this point everyone has been beaten by everyone at this point. TCU went on a split last week after dropping to Oklahoma State mid week, they had a solid win over #15 Iowa State, 59-44. Stayed tune for both of TCU games as they play against #23 Texas on Tuesday and #13 LSU on Saturday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Also, There have been a lot shocks of what these teams and players can do. In women's college basketball, Kansas State's Ayoka Lee set the women's college basketball record for most points in a game. She put up 61 points! Shooting 23-30 from the field and also grabbing 10 rebounds. But that does not come as a surprise as she has been averaging around 24 points a game. So she has been on a clinic.

Here is Key Mid-Week games this week:

(All times are Central Standard Time)

Monday, January 24th

#18 Texas Tech at #7 Kansas

8:00 PM ESPN

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

Arizona State at #16 USC

10:00 PM ESPN

Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

Tuesday, January 25th

DePaul at #11 Villanova

6:00 PM FS1

Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, PA

#14 Michigan State at #17 Illinois

6:00 PM ESPN

State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

Georgetown at #25 UConn

7:30 PM CBSSN

Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT

#3 Arizona at #9 UCLA

10:00 PM ESPN

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

Wednesday, January 26th

#21 Providence at #20 Xavier

5:30 PM CBSSN

Cintas Center, Cincinnati, OH

Thursday, January 27th

Loyola Marymount at #1 Gonzaga

10:00 PM CBSSN

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.