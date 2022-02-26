Skip to main content
Men's College Basketball Saturday's Key Games

Conference play is ending, and March Madness is knocking! Let the upsets continue!

Once more the Zags won the WCC. The Kentucky Wildcats didn't have their beginning backcourt nevertheless beat Alabama. The Arizona Wildcats got moved by Oregon yet won. The Jayhawks are the group to beat in the Big 12 once more. The Boilermakers are the best group in the Big Ten. A Strong healthy Illini that plays to their true capacity is right behind Purdue. The Auburn Tigers were staggered at Florida in a one-possession misfortune.

The Blue Devils rode a wire act to nip Wake Forest at home and afterward vindicated their past street misfortune to Florida State. The Villanova Wildcats have been on a tear and will eventually be the group to beat in New York at the Big East competition. The Red Raiders moved the usual hangout spot clear of Texas. The Friars had a twofold digit rebound to beat Butler subsequent to losing to 'Nova prior in the week. The Baylor Bears have the numbers to be a No. 2 seed however should be better to hold it.

It's so much to keep track of, but just know this is going to be fun time of the year for some college basketball athletes & coaches and its going to be sad time of the year for some college basketball athletes & coaches. Its going to be excited to see how it shapes. So go ahead and get a taste of some good college basketball for Saturday o February 26th. 

Here are the key games:

Saturday, February 26th

#4 Purdue at Michigan State

11:00 AM ESPN

Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

#6 Kentucky at #18 Arkansas

1:00 PM CBS

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR

#20 Texas  at West Virginia

1:00 PM ESPN2

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

#3 Auburn at #17 Tennessee

3:00 PM ESPN

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

#12 UCLA  at Oregon State

3:00 PM CBS

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR

#7 Duke at Syracuse

5:00 PM ESPN

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY

#9 Texas Tech at TCU

5:00 PM ESPN2

Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

#2 Arizona  at Colorado

7:00 PM ESPN2

CU Events Center, Boulder, CO

#5 Kansas at #10 Baylor

7:00 PM ESPN

Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

#1 Gonzaga at #23 Saint Mary's

9:00 PM ESPN

University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, CA

#16 USC at Oregon

9:00 PM ESPN2

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

