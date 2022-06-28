Skip to main content
TCU Men's Basketball: Alley-oop

McNeilly and Miller will represent Canada at GLOBL JAM

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After a season of resilience and determination, a couple members of the TCU Men's Basketball team will carry the torch of Horned Frog spirit to our friendly neighbors up north.  TCU forward, Emanuel Miller, and assistant coach, Jamie McNeilly, will represent Canada at the inaugural GLOBL JAM, a partnership between Canada Basketball and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).

The GLOBL JAM will take place on July 5-10 in Toronto at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.  The event provides a shot in the spotlight for those rising stars (comprising teams based in the USA, Canada, Italy and Brazil) offered an invitation to compete in its Under-23 tournament.  

Miller, hailing from Scarborough, Ontario, is in his second season with TCU.  Last season the 6'7 forward was third on the team with 10.3 points per game, ranking 10th in the Big 12 Conference at 6.2 rebounds per game.  He started in all 37 games and posted four double-doubles.  He scored a season-high 18 points, twice. 

This constitutes Miller's third international competitive offer.  In 2018, Miller averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists while representing Canada at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship.

In 2017, he led Canada to its first-ever gold medal at the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup held in Egypt.

As for Jamie McNeilly, a regular contributor to Canadian national competitions, he stood alongside Miller, working on the coaching staff of the championship team in 2017.  

Canada begins play on July 5 against Brazil. The championship game is on July 10.

July 5 at 8 p.m. – Brazil vs. Canada (MBB)
July 6 at 8 p.m. – Canada vs. USA (MBB)
July 7 at 8 p.m. – Canada vs. Italy (MBB)
July 9 at 1 p.m. – Men's semi-final
July 9 at 8 p.m. – Men's semi-final
July 10 at 6 p.m. – Men's Gold Medal Game

