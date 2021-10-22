    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballFrogs in the ProsMore SportsKF ForumPodcastRecruitingMem'ries SweetSI TIXShop
    Search
    TCU Men's Basketball: Big 12 Media Day with Dixon, Farabello, and Miles

    Youtube Big 12

    Publish date:

    TCU Men's Basketball: Big 12 Media Day with Dixon, Farabello, and Miles

    Jamie Dixon and two of his players, Fran Farabello and Mike Miles Jr., speak on expectations for this up coming season.
    Author:

    Earlier this week, It was Big 12 Men's Basketball Media Day, or Tipoff, held in Kansas City. Representing TCU was of course were Head Coach Jamie Dixon and standout guards, Mike Miles Jr. and Fran Farabello.

    Its going to be a fun year for TCU Men’s basketball team as they are loaded with talent and excited how they can take the Big 12 league by storm. Coach Dixon is excited about this team because of the chemistry they have built in a short time. He stated at Media Day that his team has been going hard since the summer on trying to learn each other’s playing styles and what they need to improve on moving forward. Dixon is also excited about this team because a lot of the guys on the team are developed, so it makes his job easier to work on more basketball work than physical strength and conditioning. 

    “In my 17 years coaching at Pitt. I only had one transfer,” said Dixon. Going into his 6th season as TCU head coach, he has seven transfers. It gives him the advantage to work basketball strengths with each player including each player's shooting, skills, and overall game to become better basketball players mentally and physically. Dixon is also excited about his two transfer standouts Micah Peavy and Emmanuel Miller. He explained how these two have experience in playing in a big conference, so the adjustment for these two will not be difficult at all. They complement the offense at a high level because they play interchangeable forward positions that will help certain game situations. They will take the Big 12 by storm.

    Miles and Farabello had some fun at Media Day, and they were asked questions about how excited they are for this year and what they expect the team to look like this year. Miles was asked about his exciting summer of being able to bring home a gold medal with Team USA 19u. He said it was big for him as Coach Dixon was the head coach for Team USA 19u. So, they had an opportunity to grow their relationship on and off the court. Going into this season Miles is a Big 12 Preseason All-American Honorable Mention. 

    “I still have a chip on my shoulder, said Miles. "But by the end of the year, they will know who I am." He did a lot to transform his body and grow in the game he loves to play. So it's big that he not only gets the respect he deserves, but it is time for the world to know about TCU Basketball.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    Players Media Day Big 12
    Basketball

    TCU Men's Basketball: Big 12 Media Day with Dixon, Farabello, and Miles

    20 seconds ago
    Photo: Nick Howard KFFN
    Football

    Players' Press Conference: Week 8 - "Goals are still the same."

    13 hours ago
    Oklahoma's Caleb Williams (13) throws a pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Ou Vs Tcu
    Football

    Big 12 Football Power Rankings/Bowl Projections: Week 7

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_16749231
    Football

    TCU Football vs West Virginia: Opponent's players to watch

    17 hours ago
    Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) runs the ball during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    Odds: TCU Football vs West Virginia

    19 hours ago
    laurenkellett
    More Sports

    TCU soccer trio earns weekly awards

    Oct 20, 2021
    TCU Women's Golf Team at the Jim West Challenge
    More Sports

    Weekend Wrap-up: How did the other TCU sports team do?

    Oct 20, 2021
    RJ Nembhard jr Photo- ESPN.com
    Basketball

    RJ Nembhard Earns a Two-Way Contract with Cleveland Cavaliers

    Oct 20, 2021