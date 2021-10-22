TCU Men's Basketball: Big 12 Media Day with Dixon, Farabello, and Miles

Earlier this week, It was Big 12 Men's Basketball Media Day, or Tipoff, held in Kansas City. Representing TCU was of course were Head Coach Jamie Dixon and standout guards, Mike Miles Jr. and Fran Farabello.

Its going to be a fun year for TCU Men’s basketball team as they are loaded with talent and excited how they can take the Big 12 league by storm. Coach Dixon is excited about this team because of the chemistry they have built in a short time. He stated at Media Day that his team has been going hard since the summer on trying to learn each other’s playing styles and what they need to improve on moving forward. Dixon is also excited about this team because a lot of the guys on the team are developed, so it makes his job easier to work on more basketball work than physical strength and conditioning.

“In my 17 years coaching at Pitt. I only had one transfer,” said Dixon. Going into his 6th season as TCU head coach, he has seven transfers. It gives him the advantage to work basketball strengths with each player including each player's shooting, skills, and overall game to become better basketball players mentally and physically. Dixon is also excited about his two transfer standouts Micah Peavy and Emmanuel Miller. He explained how these two have experience in playing in a big conference, so the adjustment for these two will not be difficult at all. They complement the offense at a high level because they play interchangeable forward positions that will help certain game situations. They will take the Big 12 by storm.

Miles and Farabello had some fun at Media Day, and they were asked questions about how excited they are for this year and what they expect the team to look like this year. Miles was asked about his exciting summer of being able to bring home a gold medal with Team USA 19u. He said it was big for him as Coach Dixon was the head coach for Team USA 19u. So, they had an opportunity to grow their relationship on and off the court. Going into this season Miles is a Big 12 Preseason All-American Honorable Mention.

“I still have a chip on my shoulder, said Miles. "But by the end of the year, they will know who I am." He did a lot to transform his body and grow in the game he loves to play. So it's big that he not only gets the respect he deserves, but it is time for the world to know about TCU Basketball.

