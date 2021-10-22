    • October 22, 2021
    Men's Basketball Poll Watching: AP Preseason Top 25

    Photo: Twitter @TCUBasketball

    Publish date:

    The AP Preseason Top 25 men's basketball poll was released this week. TCU Men's Basketball team was not placed in top 25. How do they match up?
    The AP Preseason Top 25 poll was released this week for Men’s Basketball, and there are three Big 12 teams in the Top 10 (#3 Kansas, #5 Texas, #8 Baylor). That is a bit of surprise since Baylor did win it all last year, but keep in mind, they lost a lot of talent in the offseason. But enough about those Bears down south of us. 

    TCU was no where to be found in the Top 25, and not even in the outside receiving votes yet. There is a lot that the TCU Horned Frogs basketball has to prove this year. There are a lot of new players, so they have to put the world on notice of what their brand of basketball looks like. They have to show the world the chemistry they have, which is there. Don’t be surprised if you see a different TCU team than usual. Because they will be playing with a chip on their shoulder.

    Here is the AP Top 25 College Men's Basketball poll:

    1. Gonzaga

    2. UCLA

    3. Kansas

    4. Villanova

    5. Texas

    6. Michigan

    7. Purdue

    8. Baylor

    9. Duke

    10. Kentucky

    11. Illinois

    12. Memphis

    13. Oregon

    14. Alabama

    15. Houston

    16. Arkansas

    17. Ohio State

    18. Tennessee

    19. North Carolina

    20. Florida State

    21. Maryland

    22. Auburn

    23. St. Bonaventure

    24. Connecticut

    25. Virginia

    Others receiving votes:

    Michigan State 87, Indiana 41, USC 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma State 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado State 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, San Diego State 5, St. John's 5, Mississippi State 5, Syracuse 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3

    TCU Men's Basketball looks to make a statement this season.
