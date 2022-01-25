TCU Men's Basketball: Stone Cold Defense Stalls Cyclones

What a Saturday it was in Ames for the TCU Men's Basketball defense, who held No. 15 Iowa State to just 44 points. Not just was it a season-low for the Cyclones, but it was the lowest team total ever at Hilton Coliseum.

TCU moves to 13-3 (3-2 in Big 12 play) on the season, one of their best starts in recent team history.

The Frogs shut down Iowa State's shooting, holding them to a paltry 30.9% from the field. It was a wire-to-wire victory, too, with TCU leading for all but 26 seconds in the game.

Junior Damion Baugh scored a career-high 23 points to lead TCU to their largest victory over a ranked opponent since 2015. For coach Jamie Dixon, it's his second win over a ranked opponent on the road.

Baugh also snatched seven steals, the third most ever in a single game in TCU history. It's also the highest steals mark in a Big 12 game since 2006. He also led the team with five assists.

Both teams rank in the bottom third in possessions per game behind steady paces of play. Despite TCU shooting 49% from the field– their best mark in 11 games– the Frogs scored just 59, nearly 20% under their season average.

Chuck O'Bannon extended his three-point streak to eight games and added 10 points of his own. Emanuel Miller hauled in a team-high eight boards.

Next up for the Frogs is a home date Tuesday with the Texas Longhorns. Tipoff is at 8:00 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPNU.

