WATCH! TCU Men's Basketball: Harrison Young's Journey

"Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard." Kevin Durant said this famous line circa 2013. It is safe to say that Harrison Young lives by this motto. After three years of working his tail off. Harrison was placed on scholarship in his senior year at TCU. Young stated, "The moment is so surreal still. I'm so glad to see my hard work and dedication pay off. It has made this journey worth so much more. Its given me the best 4 years of my life."

As the team was heading to Ames, Iowa to take on then #15 Iowa State. The flight attendant on the plane played a prank on Harrison and then proceeded to announce he was on scholarship.

The whole team was cheering and hugging because they all believe he is such a good teammate, and they all knew he deserved it.

Harrison coming in as a freshman was a manager for TCU basketball. But, that only lasted for 2-3 weeks. From then on, he was able to practice with team which ended up earning a walk-on spot on the team. Then from there, the rest is history.

The sharpshooter was still so humbled by this experience as he knows that there are other guys that are deserving of that scholarship just as much he is. Young stated, "Darius Ford and Cole Despie are just as deserving of this reward just like me."

Harrison knows the job is not finished he still wants to improve as a basketball player, and still stay connected to the game of basketball when he is done playing. Young stated, "When I am done I want to work in a front office for a NBA franchise." A guy like Harrison Young will get that position because he has displayed that his willing to work hard and stay dedicated to whatever he puts his mind to. The kid from New Zealand will continue to inspire many athlete

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.