Skip to main content

WATCH! TCU Men's Basketball: Harrison Young's Journey

TCU men's basketball walk-on, Harrison Young, was placed on scholarship, and he talks about his journey.

"Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard." Kevin Durant said this famous line circa 2013. It is safe to say that Harrison Young lives by this motto. After three years of working his tail off. Harrison was placed on scholarship in his senior year at TCU. Young stated, "The moment is so surreal still. I'm so glad to see my hard work and dedication pay off. It has made this journey worth so much more. Its given me the best 4 years of my life." 

As the team was heading to Ames, Iowa to take on then #15 Iowa State. The flight attendant on the plane played a prank on Harrison and then proceeded to announce he was on scholarship.

The whole team was cheering and hugging because they all believe he is such a good teammate, and they all knew he deserved it.

Harrison coming in as a freshman was a manager for TCU basketball. But, that only lasted for 2-3 weeks. From then on, he was able to practice with team which ended up earning a walk-on spot on the team. Then from there, the rest is history. 

Read More

The sharpshooter was still so humbled by this experience as he knows that there are other guys that are deserving of that scholarship just as much he is. Young stated, "Darius Ford and Cole Despie are just as deserving of this reward just like me." 

Harrison knows the job is not finished he still wants to improve as a basketball player, and still stay connected to the game of basketball when he is done playing. Young stated, "When I am done I want to work in a front office for a NBA franchise." A guy like Harrison Young will get that position because he has displayed that his willing to work hard and stay dedicated to whatever he puts his mind to. The kid from New Zealand will continue to inspire many athlete

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

@Photo of Harrison Young
Basketball

WATCH! TCU Men's Basketball: Harrison Young's Journey

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17548419
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: Stone Cold Defense Stalls Cyclones

16 minutes ago
Auburn Tigers guard Allen Flanigan (22) drives the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Kentucky Wildcats at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Kentucky Wildcats 80-71.
Basketball

Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 12: Auburn Now on Top in AP Poll

56 minutes ago
Nov 13, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs offensive tackle Obinna Eze (55) blocks Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Brendon Evers (98) during the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Football

TCU's Bowl Appearances: Eze and Ortiz Selected

7 hours ago
© Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Basketball

College Basketball: Mid-Week key games to watch!

8 hours ago
@tcu track and field twitter
More Sports

TCU Track & Field: Aggie Invitational Recap

8 hours ago
Weekly Recap logo - FB
More Sports

In Case You Missed It: TCU Weekly Sports Recap

11 hours ago
TCU Rifle - January 22, 2022
More Sports

TCU Women’s Rifle: Team Fires Record Score to Beat Ohio State

Jan 23, 2022