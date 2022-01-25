TCU Men's Basketball: Preview vs. Texas

TCU (13-3, 3-2) hosts two games this week beginning with Texas (14-5, 4-3) on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ESPNU. TC U has held its opponents to under 60 points in four-straight games for the first time since the 2014-15 season. TCU received votes (six) in the AP Top 25 Poll on Monday. When outrebounding its opponent, TCU is 12-2 this season and 93-28 under Jamie Dixon. TCU’s adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 91.4 ranks 15th nationally and is TCU’s best number since KenPom began tracking stats in 1996-97. Under Dixon in Schollmaier Arena, TCU is 72-25 overall and 26-22 in Big 12 games.

Jamie Dixon (TCU) and Chris Beard (Texas) are two of 44 coaches nationally who are leading their alma mater. Damion Baugh is coming off a career-high 23 points and had seven steals in TCU’s win at No. 15 Iowa State Saturday. It was the third-most steals by a Horned Frog and the most in 22 seasons.

Emanuel Miller leads eight TCU newcomers with 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, which ranks fourth in the Big 12. Miller has four double-doubles this season and his 2.9 offensive rebounds per ranks third in the Big 12. Micah Peavy has been the biggest defensive presence for the Frogs this season. His defensive points per possession is .5, which ranks in the top percentile nationally.

Junior Damion Baugh scored a career-high 23 points as TCU led throughout the game in a 59-44 win at No. 15 Iowa State on Saturday. It was the largest margin of victory over a ranked team in seven seasons by the Horned Frogs. ISU’s 44 points was its fewest ever in Hilton Coliseum.

Texas is coming off a 56-51 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Longhorns’ balanced scoring effort is led by Timmy Allen’s 11.7 points per game. Allen also averages a team-best 6.5 rebounds. Texas fell out of the AP Top 25 this week but are third in “others receiving votes” with 61.

Texas leads the all-time series 116-68 and has won the last five. TCU’s last win in the series was a 69-65 win on March 9, 2019 in Austin behind a career-high 34 points from Desmond Bane. TCU’s last win in Fort Worth was a 65-61 win on Jan. 23, 2019.

TCU will host No. 19 LSU on Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

