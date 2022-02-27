TCU Men's Basketball outgun the #9 Red Raiders

Mike Miles scored 26 points to lead the TCU men’s basketball team to a 69-66 win over No. 9 Texas Tech Saturday at Schollmaier Arena. The capacity crowd of 7,026 was treated to a game with 12 lead changes, seven of which came in the final four minutes.

Miles was 10-of-15 from the field and his 26 points were the most he’s ever scored in a Big 12 Conference game. The victory helped the Horned Frogs (18-9, 7-8) boost its postseason resume that includes three top 25 wins and five quadrant one wins. The 26 points were the most he’s scored in Big 12 play in his career.

The Horned Frogs got off to a good start, but as the 1st half continued the Red Raiders made life a little more tougher on the inside for the Frogs. The only looks TCU could come away with is contested jumpers. This Horned Frog team is banged up, so it would make sense to avoid contact.

The second half was different story. TCU started getting more stops, making more shots, and also getting more foul calls. Surprise, surprise! Finally the referees started giving the Horned Frogs more foul calls. It was like Jamie Dixon had to beg the referees. Nonetheless, the Horned Frogs struggled capitalizing on the foul calls as they missed a ton of free throws. The Horned Frogs missed 10 free throws. Going 13-23 from the line. What helped the Frogs get back into the game was their defense, forcing Texas Tech to miss more shots and turnover the ball. From then on, TCU was able to get into a rhythm in transition offense.

At the end of the game and after a free throw by Miles, TCU’s defense held again, as Miles stole the ball from Bryson Williams, one of five for the sophomore from Highland Hills, Texas. After a free throw by former Red Raider, Micah Peavy, Tech misfired on two shots and Peavy came down with the rebound and was fouled, which all but sealed it with 0.8 seconds to play.

Joining Miles in double-figures were Emanuel Miller with 11 and Damion Baugh with 10. Xavier Cork was a perfect 3-for-3 from the field for six points.

TCU improved to 53-86 against Texas Tech. TCU defeated Texas Tech at home for the second-straight game. Texas Tech was ranked No. 18 in 2020 when TCU won, 65-54. TCU improved to 3-3 against Top 25 teams this season. It was the highest ranked win by TCU since defeating No. 2 Baylor on Feb. 29, 2020. It was TCU’s 27th time beating a ranked team in its history and the 11th time in the last six seasons under Dixon. It was TCU’s 11th win ever over a top 10 team. TCU shot 50 percent from the field. It was the third-straight game shooting 50 percent or better.

TCU will face No. 5 Kansas for the first time this season on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Schollmaier Arena. It will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

