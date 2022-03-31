TCU Men's Basketball Is Making Some Big  Off-Season Changes

The TCU men's hoops saw its first eminent offseason move Monday evening, with news that guard Francisco Farabello plans to enter the transfer portal. Farabello enjoyed three seasons with the Horned Frogs, however the Argentinian guard averaged career lows in minutes (19.0), field goal percentage (38.5%) and 3-pointer percentage (38.4%) during the 2021-22 season. Farabello still has two years of eligibility left.

While Farabello has assumed a generally auxiliary part all through his profession, he arose as a first-year recruit with a sharp shooting stroke, cashing in over 41% of his 3-point shots while taking about 65% of his shots from deep downtown. His best season came as a sophomore last year, where he arrived at the midpoint of career highs in 24.4 minutes, 5.3 points, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals while hitting a noteworthy 44.8% of his 3-pointers.

Mike Miles, Jr. is leaving TCU to chase after his hoop dreams. Miles played a key role in giving TCU basketball a historic/memorable run for TCU fans to remember.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for always having a plan for me,” Miles wrote about his announcement on social media. “Thank you to everyone that has played a role in my life no matter how big or small. To the TCU coaches, TCU academic staff, fans, boosters and the best student section in the NCAA, thank you for welcoming me with open arms and challenging me to be a better me. My teammates/ my brothers we did what they thought we couldn’t do! You guys were a blessing. It has been a dream come true! After much consideration and talking to my family, I will be declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft.”

Miles leaves TCU as one of the top players in the country after helping TCU get its first tournament win in 35 years. If things do not go well for Mike like he wants to in the draft, he can still return for his junior year. Miles led the team with an average of 15.4 points per game. He has dealt with wrist injuries in the second half of his sophomore year. His percentages dropped as teams in the Big 12 frantically double teamed every position. Miles has proven he can do what a combo guard does.

TCU has one prominent guard in the 2022 enlisting class, three-star prospect PJ Haggerty, who could be in line for Farabello's minutes next season. In any case, search for Jamie Dixon and the Horned Frogs to be active in the transfer portal indeed. TCU will hope to expand on a 21-13 record and hopes to rebuild the roster at the guard position so far.

