TCU Men's Basketball: Record Crowd Can't Spark Texas-Sized Upset

The good news: TCU set a record for both attendance (8,412) and student attendance (3,594) in the Frogs' home date with the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday night.

As it would suggest by the TCU Basketball Twitter account's next tweet: [TCU will be] back at home on Saturday.

Close app.

62 of the 186 words sent in Tuesday night's press mailer to KillerFrogs was dedicated to the crowd. That's because the rest of the game didn't produce anything to talk about. As my mother says, If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all.

The record was a comfortable one, at that. The previous attendance mark was set in 2014, back at Daniel-Meyer Coliseum, and the previous Schollmaier Arena record was 7,368 set in 2018. Nearly 500 more fans showed up Tuesday night.

The student record was even more impressive. The prior mark you may recall was set the very previous TCU home game against Oklahoma (2,144). With the entire TCU body making up 11,938 students this year, just about one in every three were at Schollmaier Arena last night.

That's worthy of applause.

TCU (13-4, 3-3 in Big 12 play) took their final lead of the night just four minutes into the contest when the score was 8-7. From then on, it was all Texas (15-5, 5-3). The Longhorns committed just 10 turnovers and hauled in 15 offensive rebounds– uncharacteristic for the Frogs who have out-rebounded almost every opponent this season, even in losing efforts.

Mike Miles led the way with 14– his highest point total in four games– while Emanuel Miller added 13 points and a career-high five blocked shots.

Texas was led by a litany of double-digit point getters, with four players scoring at least 10.

With their largest defeat of the season well in the rearview mirror, it's time to focus on the next contest. TCU hosts No. 19 LSU in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 11:00 a.m. CT. The challenge will be a true home game for the Frogs at Schollmaier Arena. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.