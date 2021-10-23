    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballFrogs in the ProsMore SportsKF ForumPodcastRecruitingMem'ries SweetSI TIXShop
    Search
    Women's Basketball Poll Watching: AP Preseason Top 25

    Photo: © Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

    Publish date:

    Women's Basketball Poll Watching: AP Preseason Top 25

    The AP Preseason Top 25 women's basketball poll was released this week. How can TCU women's basketball team take the nation by storm.
    Author:

    It's the most wonderful time of the year. Oops! Well, its not Christmas, but basketball is back. This week, the AP released a the Preseason Top 25 poll for women's college basketball. There are four schools that represent the Big 12 with Baylor's Ladies' hoops team ranked at #7, Iowa State at #12, West Virginia at #19, and Texas at #25. There are a lot of stacked teams in women's college basketball this year. But, the TCU Horned Frogs have a good mixture of chemistry with a team that has some returning veterans like Lauren Heard and Tavy Diggs, plus a lot of newcomers. The Frogs look to make some noise and jump out the gym. Don't be surprised if they make a huge run.

    Here is the AP Preseason Top 25 poll for Women's Basketball:

    1. South Carolina

    2. Connecticut

    3. Stanford

    4. Maryland

    5. North Carolina State

    6. Louisville

    7. Baylor

    8. Indiana

    9. Iowa

    10. Oregon

    11. Michigan

    12. Iowa State

    13. Kentucky

    14. Oregon State

    15. Tennessee

    16. Florida State

    17. Ohio State

    18. Georgia Tech

    19. West Virginia

    20. UCLA

    21. South Florida

    22. Arizona

    23. Texas A&M

    24. Virginia Tech

    25. Texas

    Others receiving votes:

    Georgia 65, Michigan State 63, Florida Gulf Coast 43, Missouri State 18, South Dakota 13, LSU 10, Arkansas 10, Washington State 9, Oklahoma State 8, Notre Dame 8, DePaul 6, Belmont 5, Oklahoma 3, South Dakota State 1

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    Mar 4, 2018; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Lauren Heard (20) dribbles past Baylor Bears guard Alexis Morris (11) during the third quarter during the women's Big 12 Conference Tournament at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
    Basketball

    Women's Basketball Poll Watching: AP Preseason Top 25

    just now
    Frog Alley pregame before a TCU football game
    Mem'ries Sweet

    The New Frog Alley Creates a Better Game Day Experience

    1 hour ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
    Football

    TCU Football versus West Virginia: Staff Predictions

    5 hours ago
    Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) runs the ball during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    How to Watch TCU Football vs. West Virginia

    9 hours ago
    Geremia Freri is this week's Men's Swimmer of the Week and Co-Men's Newcomer of the Week
    More Sports

    Swimming and Diving: Freri Receives Two Big 12 Weekly Honors

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_11635691
    Football

    Football: TCU vs West Virginia Keys to the Game

    15 hours ago
    TCU Men's Basketball looks to make a statement this season.
    Basketball

    Men's Basketball Poll Watching: AP Preseason Top 25

    18 hours ago
    Players Media Day Big 12
    Basketball

    TCU Men's Basketball: Big 12 Media Day with Dixon, Farabello, and Miles

    19 hours ago