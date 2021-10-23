It's the most wonderful time of the year. Oops! Well, its not Christmas, but basketball is back. This week, the AP released a the Preseason Top 25 poll for women's college basketball. There are four schools that represent the Big 12 with Baylor's Ladies' hoops team ranked at #7, Iowa State at #12, West Virginia at #19, and Texas at #25. There are a lot of stacked teams in women's college basketball this year. But, the TCU Horned Frogs have a good mixture of chemistry with a team that has some returning veterans like Lauren Heard and Tavy Diggs, plus a lot of newcomers. The Frogs look to make some noise and jump out the gym. Don't be surprised if they make a huge run.

Here is the AP Preseason Top 25 poll for Women's Basketball:

1. South Carolina

2. Connecticut

3. Stanford

4. Maryland

5. North Carolina State

6. Louisville

7. Baylor

8. Indiana

9. Iowa

10. Oregon

11. Michigan

12. Iowa State

13. Kentucky

14. Oregon State

15. Tennessee

16. Florida State

17. Ohio State

18. Georgia Tech

19. West Virginia

20. UCLA

21. South Florida

22. Arizona

23. Texas A&M

24. Virginia Tech

25. Texas

Others receiving votes:

Georgia 65, Michigan State 63, Florida Gulf Coast 43, Missouri State 18, South Dakota 13, LSU 10, Arkansas 10, Washington State 9, Oklahoma State 8, Notre Dame 8, DePaul 6, Belmont 5, Oklahoma 3, South Dakota State 1

