Football Bowl Season: Previewing the Idaho Potato, Frisco, and Armed Forces Bowls

It's the hap-happiest season of all. College Bowl Season began on December 17. There are 42 bowl games featuring 84 teams plus the National Championship Game.

The first few bowl games provided drama, upsets, and record-breaking performances. What will the rest of the bowl season bring us? There are still 34 games left to play, with several of those happening in the days before Christmas.

Here is a look at the next three on the calendar:

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State (7-6) vs. Wyoming (6-6)

Tuesday, December 21 [FuboTV 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN]

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID; Line - Wyoming -3.5; over/under 59.5

Kent State plays a very up-tempo offensive game. They are ranked 7th in the nation in plays (974) and average 75 snaps per game. Kent State's mascot is the Golden Flashes, and with that, their offense has been nicknamed the "Flash Fast." This will be their fourth bowl appearance. They finished the season as MAC East champions and lost the championship game to Northern Illinois.

This is the first time the two teams will meet. Wyoming is 8-8 in bowl appearances and has won their last two. They played in the Idaho Potato Bowl in 2017. Expect the Cowboys to run the ball much more than pass it. They rushed 490 times this season compared to 286 pass attempts.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl: UTSA (12-1) vs. #24 San Diego State (11-2)

Tuesday, December 21 [FuboTV 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN]

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX; Line SDSU -3.5; over/under 49

This bowl game trails only the two CFP semifinals games for the best-combined teams' records at 23-3. Earlier this month, KillerFrogs listed this game as one of the five best bowl games you may not be thinking about.

Both of these teams are coming off of great seasons. Late in the season, UTSA was one of only three unbeaten teams in FBS, the other two being Georgia and Cincinnati at the time. UTSA's only loss was to North Texas in the regular-season finale on November 27. They went on to win the Conference USA championship game over Western Kentucky.

This is the first meeting between the two. UTSA is looking for its first bowl win in three tries. SDSU, fresh off a disappointing loss to Utah State in the Mountain West championship game, is looking for the school's first-ever 12-win season. They have won 11 games three other times. The Aztecs' punter and placekicker, Matt Araiza, won this year's Ray Guy Award for the best punter in college football. He averaged 51.37 yards per punt, leading the FBS this year.

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Army (8-3) vs. Missouri (6-6)

Wednesday, December 22 [FuboTV 7:00 p.m. CT, ESPN]

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX; Line - Army -4.5; over/under 56.5

If the Horned Frogs can't go bowling, we at least can showcase our beautiful stadium to bowl watchers on national TV! This is a homecoming game of sorts for Missouri's Shawn Robinson. He played for the Frogs as a quarterback in 2017 and 2018. He has now switched and plays defensive back.

The two teams have not met since 1982. Army brings the second-best rushing offense to the game, averaging 286.92 yards per game. They have three players, including their quarterback, who have contributed to the running game. Missouri has not won a bowl game since 2014 and probably can't match the Black Knights' offense to win this year.

Enjoy the next round of College Bowl Season! Additional bowl games will be previewed in future articles.

