2022-23 College Football Bowl Schedule, Dates, Times Announced

Football season will be here before we know it. And as soon as it starts, just like that, the College Bowl Season will be upon us.

Late last month, the complete schedule of all 43 bowl games was announced, including dates, times, and broadcast networks. The bowl season begins on Friday, December 16 with the Bahamas Bowl and concludes on January 9 with the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The first weekend includes seven matchups on Saturday, December 17. Usually, January 1 is typically a big day for college bowl games. But since that falls on a Sunday in 2023, a day reserved for NFL games, the bowl games shift to December 31 and January 2 both being key dates in the bowl season.

Here is the full bowl schedule (all times listed are Eastern):

December 31 - Peach Bowl (Semifinal), Atlanta, GA

4 p.m. or 8 p.m., ESPN

December 31 – Fiesta Bowl (Semifinal), Glendale, AZ

4 p.m. or 8 p.m., ESPN

January 9 – National Championship Game, Inglewood, CA

Time TBD, ESPN

NY6 Games

December 30 – Orange Bowl, Miami, FL – ACC vs. Big 10/SEC/Notre Dame

7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m., ESPN

December 31 – Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, LA – SEC vs. Big 12

Noon, ESPN

January 2 – Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA – Big Ten vs. Pac-12

5 p.m., ESPN

January 2 – Cotton Bowl, Arlington, TX – At-large vs. At-large

1 p.m., ESPN

Other Bowl Games

December 16 – Bahamas Bowl, Nassau – C-USA vs. MAC

11:30 a.m., ESPN

December 16 – Cure Bowl, Orlando, FL – American/C-USA/MAC/Mountain West/Sun Belt

3 p.m., ESPN

December 17 – Fenway Bowl, Boston, MA – ACC/Notre Dame vs. American

11 a.m., ESPN

December 17 – New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque, NM – American/C-USA/Mountain West

2:15 p.m., ESPN

December 17 – Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl, Inglewood, CA – Pac-12 vs. Mountain West

3:30 p.m., ABC

December 17 – LendingTree Bowl, Mobile, AL – MAC vs. Sun Belt

5:45 p.m., ESPN

December 17 – Las Vegas Bowl, Las Vegas, NV – Pac-12 vs. SEC

7:30 p.m., ABC

December 17 – Frisco Bowl, Frisco, TX - American/C-USA/MAC/Mountain West/Sun Belt

9:15 p.m., ESPN

December 19 – Myrtle Beach Bowl, Conway, SC – American/MAC/Sun Belt

2:30 p.m., ESPN

December 20 – Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Boise, ID – Mountain West vs. MAC

3:30 p.m., ESPN

December 20 – Boca Raton Bowl, Boca Raton, FL - American/C-USA/MAC/Mountain West/Sun Belt

7:30 p.m., ESPN

December 21 – New Orleans Bowl, New Orleans, LA – Sun Belt vs. C-USA

9 p.m., ESPN

December 22 – Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth, TX – American vs. C-USA

7:30 p.m., ESPN

December 23 – Independence Bowl, Shreveport, LA – American vs. Army

TBD, ESPN

December 23 – Gasparilla Bowl, Tampa, FL – SEC vs. ACC/American/C-USA

TBD, ESPN

December 24 – Hawai’I Bowl, Honolulu, HI – Mountain West vs. C-USA

8 p.m., ESPN

December 26 – Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit, MI – Big Ten vs. MAC

2:30 p.m., ESPN

December 27 – First Responder Bowl, University Park, TX – Big 12 vs. ACC/American/C-USA

3:15 p.m. or 6:45 p.m., ESPN

December 27 – Birmingham Bowl, Birmingham, AL – SEC vs. ACC/American/C-USA

3:15 p.m. or 6:45 p.m., ESPN

December 27 – Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Phoenix, AZ – Big 12 vs. Big 10

10:15 p.m., ESPN

December 28 – Military Bowl, Annapolis, MD – ACC/Notre Dame vs. American

2 p.m., ESPN

December 28 – Liberty Bowl, Memphis, TN – Big 12 vs. SEC

5:30 p.m., ESPN

December 28 – Texas Bowl, Houston, TX – Big 12 vs. SEC

9 p.m., ESPN

December 29 – Pinstripe Bowl, New York, NY – ACC/Notre Dame vs. Big Ten

2 p.m., ESPN

December 29 – Cheez-It Bowl, Orlando, FL – ACC/Notre Dame vs. Big 12

5:30 p.m., ESPN

December 29 – Alamo Bowl, San Antonio, TX – Big 12 vs. Pac-12

9 p.m., ESPN

December 30 – Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Charlotte, NC – ACC/Notre Dame vs. Big Ten

12 p.m., ESPN

December 30 – Tony the Tiger Bowl, El Paso, TX – ACC/Notre Dame vs. Pac-12

2 p.m., CBS

December 30 – TaxSlayer Bowl, Jacksonville, FL – SEC vs. ACC/Notre Dame

3:30 p.m., ESPN

December 30 – Arizona Bowl, Tucson, AZ – Mountain West vs. MAC

4:30 p.m., Barstool Sports

December 31 – Music City Bowl, Nashville, TN – SEC vs. Big Ten/Notre Dame

12 p.m., ABC

January 2 – ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa, FL – SEC vs. Big Ten/ACC

12 p.m., ESPN2

January 2 – Citrus Bowl, Orlando, FL – Big Ten vs. SEC

1 p.m., ABC

Date TBA – Holiday Bowl, San Diego, CA – Pac-12 vs. ACC

TBA, Fox

