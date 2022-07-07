ACC College Football Preview 2022: Outlook For Clemson, NC State, Miami

For the first time in years, we had an ACC that was won by someone other than Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers. It was a refreshing change, but will that change last?

The ACC is one of the most intriguing conferences of 2022– possibly due to all of their members still being signed onto the conference beyond 2023. Below, we'll look at what we can expect from the ACC this season and if there are any dark horses worth considering.

Will Clemson Rebound?

It's not the worst place to be when your program considers a 10-3 season a total failure. But on the backbone of excellent, that's what folks in the Clemson program feel. The trouble started with QB DJ Uiagalelei, who was a promising Heisman candidate. He finished the season with 10 interceptions against just nine touchdowns and Clemson finished a paltry 95th in points scored per drive.

Thanks to an always-reliable defense– led by their star-studded defensive line– Clemson should be on their way to another 10-win season in 2022.

However, the Tigers will be doing it under new management. In Clemson fashion, all of their coordinator hires were internal:

Wes Goodwin (defensive assistant to co-DC)

(defensive assistant to co-DC) Mickey Conn (safeties coach to co-DC)

(safeties coach to co-DC) Brandon Streeter (QBs coach to OC)

Their former coordinators– Tony Elliott and Brent Venables– left Clemson for head coaching jobs.

The defensive unit is anchored by All-American candidates Bryan Bresee (DL) and Myles Murphy (pass rusher). While these two just scratch the surface in the All-American and All-Conference selections, they're the two with the highest ceilings in 2022. Internal coaches suggest this defensive front could be the best Clemson's ever had– an extremely high order.

Offensively, DJ U is on a short leash. The Tigers open their season with a cakewalk first three games (Georgia Tech, FCS Furman, Louisiana Tech), but if Uiagalelei doesn't deliver, freshman Cade Klubnik could assume the starting QB job like Trevor Lawrence did over Kelly Bryant in the recent past.

The ACC Dark Horse To Watch

Last year was the year of the dark horse in the ACC. The Pittsburgh Panthers and Wake Forest Demon Deacons had previously made one ACC Championship Game appearance each, with Pitt taking the 2021 title in Charlotte.

This season, keep an eye on the NC State Wolfpack as well as star QB Devin Leary. NC State returns almost their entire defense, a unit that ranked 15th in points per drive allowed last season, as well as three of five starting offensive linemen.

Overall, their 82% of production returning this season is best in the ACC and eighth nationally.

As for Leary, he tops returning QBs in the ACC in yards per attempt and touchdown rate– two strong predictors of jumps in production. In past seasons, we've seen players like Kenny Pickett and Joe Burrow exhibit ridiculously high YPA and TD rate stats en route to Heisman finalist spots.

Don't be surprised to see Leary's name among the finalists in New York this season.

Stop Us If You've Heard This Before, But...

The Miami Hurricanes are likely going to be a very strong team in 2022. Rising sophomore Tyler Van Dyke took the keys to the offense mid-last season and the 'Canes finished 5-2 and went from 18.3 points per game to 36.7 ppg.

Of course, the addition of head coach Mario Cristobal matters, but his hiring will impact the 'Canes moreso past 2022 when he has a chance to recruit a few classes.

If Miami is going to contend in the Coastal– which they certainly may– it's going to be on the back of TVD.

What About The Reigning Champs?

This offseason was not kind to Pitt. Heisman finalist Kenny Pickett departed for the NFL, Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison transferred to USC, and innovative OC Mark Whipple took the job at Nebraska.

In comes former USC QB Kedon Slovis, which is reason for some optimism among Pitt fans. They also feature preseason All-American Calijah Kancey in the interior defensive line.

However, what was lost really, really hurts Pitt.

Notes On The Rest Of The Contenders

Wake Forest is set up for another terrific season. After finishing 84th in scoring defense (29.8 ppg allowed), they hired Purdue DC Brad Lambert to shore up their Achilles heel. Star QB Sam Hartman returns with All-American candidate WR A.T. Perry. Expecting Wake to regress would be foolish, especially given their schedule that ranks 52nd nationally in strength (ninth in the ACC).

The Florida State Seminoles made strides midseason after a disastrous 0-4 start that included a loss at home to FCS Jacksonville State. They return 15 starters including QB Jordan Travis and All-ACC safety Jammie Robinson. FSU also landed one of the top transfer prospects in pass rusher Jared Verse out of UAlbany (FCS). While the floor was almost nonexistent for the 'Noles last year, they should be in contention for a bowl game this season.

The North Carolina TarHeels are an intriguing team in the next couple seasons. They have a major question mark at QB, deciding between two sophomores with no playing experience. Whoever wins the starting job has the privilege of throwing to Josh Downs, who hauled in 101 passes for over 1,300 yards and eight TDs as a sophomore in 2021. However, UNC is piecing together multiple top recruiting classes and will be a force in college football again soon.

Bringing Up The Rest Of The Field

Boston College returns pro QB prospect Phil Jurkovec after he missed most of last season. While his return is exciting, losing their sole starting OL returner, Christian Mahogany, and OC Frank Cignetti are not.

The Duke Blue Devils, Virginia Cavaliers, and Virginia Tech Hokies bring in new coaching staffs this year. Duke brought on Texas A&M DC Mike Elko, UVA went with Clemson OC Tony Elliott, and Virginia Tech hired Penn State's DC Brent Pry.

One extremely interesting name to bring up is Virginia's QB Brennan Armstrong, who opted to return to Charlottesville despite having some NFL buzz. Armstrong finished fourth nationally in passing yards last year, though what he will look like under Elliott remains to be seen.

Georgia Tech, Syracuse, and Louisville are three teams whose coaches are on the hot seat this year and a misfire in 2022 will open up vacancies there.

2022 ACC Standings Projection

Atlantic Division

Clemson Tigers NC State Wolfpack Wake Forest Demon Deacons Florida State Seminoles Louisville Cardinals Boston College Eagles Syracuse Orange

Coastal Division

Miami Hurricanes North Carolina Tar Heels Virginia Cavaliers Pittsburgh Panthers Virginia Tech Hokies Duke Blue Devils Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

ACC Championship: Clemson OVER Miami

