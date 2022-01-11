Skip to main content
Watch College Football National Championship NOW! #1 Alabama vs. #3 Georgia

Watch College Football National Championship NOW! #1 Alabama vs. #3 Georgia

It's rematch of the SEC Championship Game - this time for the National Championship. The Crimson Tide take on the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. CT tonight in Indianapolis.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It's rematch of the SEC Championship Game - this time for the National Championship. The Crimson Tide take on the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. CT tonight in Indianapolis.

After more than three weeks and 43 originally scheduled games, the college football season comes to an end tonight. It's the National Championship Game featuring a rematch of the SEC Championship Game played on December 4.  Alabama, #1 in the CFP, battles #3 Georgia at 7 p.m. CT ESPN. [FuboTV]

Both teams enter the game at 13-1. Alabama won the game last month. Georgia is currently a 2.5 favorite in the game. The over/under is at 63.5.

Read KillerFrogs' National Championship Game Preview

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Read More

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; A general overall view of Lucas Oil Stadium, the site of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Football

Watch College Football National Championship NOW! #1 Alabama vs. #3 Georgia

54 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) dunks the ball over TCU Horned Frogs forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (5) during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Basketball

Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 10: Baylor Stays on Top

38 minutes ago
@TCU Women's Basketball- Photo of Okako Adika
Basketball

TCU Women's Basketball: Preview vs. Kansas

2 hours ago
@TCU Basketball- Photo of Mike Miles
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: Mike Miles Receives Good News on Injury.

22 hours ago
Photo of @TCU Women's Basketball
Basketball

TCU Women's Basketball: Recap at Iowa State

23 hours ago
Oklahoma State's Moussa Cisse (33) celebrates in the final seconds during the college basketball game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.,
Basketball

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Saturday Rundown: Upset Alerts

Jan 9, 2022
USATSI_17442894
Frogs in the Pros

Frogs in the NFL: Regular Season Finale

Jan 8, 2022
TCU Men's Basketball Twitter
Basketball

How to Watch TCU against Baylor

Jan 8, 2022