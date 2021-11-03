Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Baylor at TCU: Odds, Spread, and Point Total Prediction
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Max Duggan

    Baylor at TCU: Odds, Spread, and Point Total Prediction

    The TCU Horned Frogs are +7 underdogs at home against the Baylor Bears on November 6th. How will they fare against the spread and point total?
    Author:

    © Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    The TCU Horned Frogs are +7 underdogs at home against the Baylor Bears on November 6th. How will they fare against the spread and point total?

    The woes for TCU against point spreads this season continued last week against Kansas State, where the Horned Frogs failed to cover a 3-point spread. On the season, they’re 1-6-1 against the spread, sixth-worst in the country.

    They enter Week 10 against the Baylor Bears as seven-point underdogs at home and the point total is 58.5 points (as of Wednesday at DraftKings Sportsbook).

    Baylor, on the other hand, is one of the better teams in the country against the spread, sitting 6-2 (12th). Their record can partly be attributed to Baylor exceeding their season-projected 5.5 wins already.

    Read More

    It’s no secret that TCU has struggled against the run badly this season, ranking in the bottom 10 in terms of yards per rush allowed. Conversely, Baylor is top-10 in yards per rush (5.5) on the year. Coupled with a run-heavy attack (58.7%, 23rd-most), the pace of this game will be dominated by the Bears.

    On the other side of the ball, Baylor is 27th in the nation in rush yards per attempt allowed and 13th in opposing third down conversion rate (31.4%). A solid linebacking corps– led by Dillion Doyle– often cleans up the gaps that their defensive front opens up. Last week, Baylor held Texas standout Bijan Robinson to just 2.5 yards per carry on 17 attempts.

    This is the first game for the Horned Frogs since departing with head coach Gary Patterson. Teams playing without coaches can go one of two ways: they either champion around the interim (Jerry Kill) or they lose direction. Kill joined the team in February 2020 as a special assistant to the head coach and is rarely in rumor mills to retain his role as the full-time head coach beyond this season.

    Finally, TCU will also be without starting quarterback Max Duggan, who left last week's game with a foot fracture and is expected to be out for awhile.

    Dominance on both sides of the football coupled with TCU’s lack of continuity within the program does not make for a promising outlook. A barrage of points does not seem likely from either team given their tempo and commitment to running the football.

    The pick: Baylor -7 AND under 58.5 points.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow Killer Frogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    USATSI_17042620
    Football

    Baylor at TCU: Odds, Spread, and Point Total Prediction

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16689815
    Football

    Football: Week 10 Big 12 Matchups and Predictions

    3 hours ago
    © Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Baylor Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 10 at TCU

    8 hours ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The TCU Horned Frogs team takes the field before the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
    Football

    TCU Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 10 vs. Baylor

    9 hours ago
    TCU vs Baylor 2019
    Football

    Dear Opponent: Baylor

    19 hours ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson sings the school alma mater after the win over the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
    Podcast

    The KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 168: The End of an Era

    21 hours ago
    FDDDvCUXoAYF_EY
    More Sports

    Weekend Wrap-up: Soccer advances to Big 12 Semifinals

    Nov 2, 2021
    USATSI_13393836
    Football

    Who will replace Gary Patterson as TCU's next Head Football Coach?

    Nov 1, 2021