Let's take a look at some of the best coaches quotes from Day 2 of Big 12 Media Days.

Brent Venables - Oklahoma

"It's been just like you would expect, the fire hose is fully inserted into my mouth here, and we've been blowing and going." "To be great in any profession, I believe wholeheartedly you try to be great right where you're at." "We have a lot of humility, a lot of toughness, a lot of hunger in that locker room. So that gives you, from a foundation standpoint, a reason to believe that, alright, that's where it all starts, it's attitude, it's the mindset to get it started in the right direction."

Joey McGuire - Texas Tech

"It's interesting, whenever I talked to him, the one thing about Kittley is he'll say we have air-raid concepts but we're not a true air-raid. Where I fell in love with him, we've been talking a lot over the last couple years, but in the interview, he said, Coach, I'm going to find our best 11 players, I'm going to get them on the field, and we're going to score a lot of points. he said, you know, whenever I was at Western Kentucky, it was our best 11. We had four really good receivers. At Texas Tech we have three really good tight ends. So it's going to look a little bit different." "I'm a high school coach that gets to coach college football." "From the beginning whenever I told Coach that I had an opportunity to interview at Texas Tech, we're right in the middle of the Big 12 race and we're in a really good position to play for the Big 12 Championship, and they did, and he had nothing but good things to encourage me with and from the get-go had my back and said, Coach, you have to take this opportunity." "When my feet hit the door in the morning, I make a choice to be fired up and excited....It's a choice. We've got a choice to get up every morning and be happy and excited and make a difference in people's lives." "I told our staff, and I tell them everyday, if you can't come in here and put the players first, you're in the wrong place. So it starts with guys that truly believed in that philosophy." "If Donovan Smith doesn't win the job, I would be crazy not to have a 6'5 240lb quarterback not running quarterback power on the goal line." "If somebody has a ranking with the most athletic class and the fastest class in the nation, that's the one we want to be in." "We truly believe that we're a developmental program, and we don't shy away from that, and we don't think that's a bad word."

Matt Campbell - Iowa State

"We said at the beginning that we were going to build our program on trust. I know that's a very simple word. I think it's really hard to have and build. Trust in college football has to roll from player to player, player to coach, coach to coach and coach back to player."

"I certainly had the utmost respect and will greatly miss competing against a great competitor like Coach Patterson for sure."

"Greatness is never overcoming others. The ability to find greatness is the ability to overcome yourself."

Sonny Dykes - TCU

"Fired up to be in the Big 12. I think the league is stronger than it has been in a very long time. I think there's tremendous stability." "Every Saturday you march your team out there and you take a test in front of 50,000 people week in and week out in front of a TV audience of over a million people, and you take that test, and there's accountability associated with that. That's what makes this business so fun and so challenging." "The strength of our offense I think is going to be our offensive line, and the question mark is really the quarterback position." "People ask me all the time about quarterback battles, how do you know. It's funny everybody really knows. You know, the coaches are usually the last ones to know. The players start to know. The equipment managers start to know. The trainers start to know. Then the coaches start to go, you know what, maybe this guy is a little bit better than the other guy. You make that decision, then everybody goes, well, you could have done this a week ago. That's normally the way it works." "I really learned to appreciate the buy-in from the city of Fort Worth and the way that Fort Worth supported TCU and the way TCU supported Fort Worth and the synergy between the 12th largest city in the U.S., which is Fort Worth, and TCU. Because it feels like a small college town, but at the same time it's a big place." "The thing Coach Patterson does so well is he coaches with a passion and has such a strong will, he almost wills things to happen. It was fun to see that and fun to see that kind of energy and that kind of investment in the program." "It all begins with investment and passion and how much you care about being successful, and as I said, that's what's going to make this league successful as we move forward is that the investment is unparalleled." "I'm excited about the new leadership in the Big 12, and I think that we're going to be very aggressive and cutting edge in the way we approach preservation and also expansion." "We're the only Big 12 college football program in the metroplex. So there's a lot of opportunity that goes along with that. Especially in the NIL world now with all the different ways that corporations can get involved with your program and your student athletes, there's tremendous opportunity here for us in this league, and it all begins with talent and acquisition and recruiting." "I think what happens is when you sit down, you say, okay look, we're going to go to TCU, this is really the first opportunity I'd had as a head coach, it's my fourth head coaching job, but it was really the first opportunity I had to go out and be able to get really who I wanted, to have the kind of resources that we needed to go hire the best defensive coordinator, I thought, in college football." "I had an opportunity to play against Tulsa four year. Did not enjoy those experiences of playing against that defense at Tulsa. So Joe Gillespie was certainly on the radar from day one." "The way you measure a defensive coach in my opinion is how hard does his team play for him....When we played Tulsa, they played harder than any defense we played against in college football."

Steve Sarkisian - Texas

"I think for us, having come from the SEC, I had an idea of a style of play that I wanted to play regardless of the conference the we were going to be in. That was a big physical front on both sides of the ball with speed on the perimeter. We had already started to develop our roster and build our roster that way." "Having Coach Patterson on board has probably ben something that has excited me the most our of a lot of things we've done this off-season. I've always been intrigued by Coach Patterson from afar. I've always admired his defensive mind. I've always admired the style of play in which his teams played. I've always admired his ability to recruit and to project players to different positions in the recruiting process. So to get him on board, which was not easy, I kept kind of swinging on him to get him to come down to Austin, has been fantastic."

