Big 12 and Top 25 Matchups: Week 3
Remember back in the days when Wade Phillips was head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, and the team had a bye week? He said that in his books, a bye week is a "win." So, welcome to the Bye Week, Frogs fans. Enjoy your "win!"
The bye week does come early in the season, but as Coach Gary Patterson said after the Cal game, this gives the team time to get some players healthy and to improve on some areas of the game. After that Cal game, there is work to do on both sides of the ball; especially on defense. And if Noah Daniels is able to come back healthy, that will also help.
In the meantime, the rest of the Big 12 is in action this Saturday, starting with Oklahoma hosting former conference foe Nebraska. This year marks the 50th Anniversary of "The Game of the Century." That game was played on Thanksgiving Day with #1 Nebraska coming into Norman to play #2 Oklahoma. The game was close, with Nebraska winning 35-31 to win the Big Eight title and maintain their number one ranking.
Here are all of the Big 12 games for Week 3:
#3 Oklahoma vs Nebraska
Time: 11 a.m.
TV: Fox
Line: Oklahoma -19.5
West Virginia vs #15 Virginia Tech
Time: 11 a.m.
TV: FS!
Line: West Virginia -3
Kansas State at Nevada
Time: 1 p.m..
TV: ESPN+
Line: Nevada -2
Kansas vs Baylor
Time: 2:30 p.m..
TV: ESPN+
Line: Baylor -17
Texas Tech vs Florida International
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Line: Texas Tech -21
Texas vs Rice
Time: 7 p.m..
TV: Longhorn Network
Line: Texas -25
Oklahoma State at Boise State
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: FS1
Line: Boise State -4.5
#14 Iowa State at UNLV
Time: 9:30 p.m.
TV: CBS Sports
Line: Iowa State -30.5
In addition to those Big 12 games, there are three Top 25 matchups to note:
#11 Florida vs #1 Alabama
Time: 2:30 p.m..
TV: CBS
Line: Alabama -13.5
#10 Penn State vs #22 Auburn
Time: 6:30 p.m.
TV: ABC
Line: Penn State -6
#23 BYU vs #19 Arizona State
Time: 9:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Line: Arizona State -4