Big 12 and Top 25 Matchups: Week 3

The Horned Frogs have an early season bye week while the rest of the Big 12 celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the "Game of the Century," plays on the blue turf in Boise, and for two teams conference play begins.

Remember back in the days when Wade Phillips was head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, and the team had a bye week? He said that in his books, a bye week is a "win." So, welcome to the Bye Week, Frogs fans. Enjoy your "win!"

The bye week does come early in the season, but as Coach Gary Patterson said after the Cal game, this gives the team time to get some players healthy and to improve on some areas of the game. After that Cal game, there is work to do on both sides of the ball; especially on defense. And if Noah Daniels is able to come back healthy, that will also help.

In the meantime, the rest of the Big 12 is in action this Saturday, starting with Oklahoma hosting former conference foe Nebraska. This year marks the 50th Anniversary of "The Game of the Century." That game was played on Thanksgiving Day with #1 Nebraska coming into Norman to play #2 Oklahoma. The game was close, with Nebraska winning 35-31 to win the Big Eight title and maintain their number one ranking.

Here are all of the Big 12 games for Week 3:

#3 Oklahoma vs Nebraska

Time: 11 a.m.

TV: Fox

Line: Oklahoma -19.5

West Virginia vs #15 Virginia Tech

Time: 11 a.m.

TV: FS!

Line: West Virginia -3

Kansas State at Nevada

Time: 1 p.m..

TV: ESPN+

Line: Nevada -2

Kansas vs Baylor

Time: 2:30 p.m..

TV: ESPN+

Line: Baylor -17

Texas Tech vs Florida International

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Line: Texas Tech -21

Texas vs Rice

Time: 7 p.m..

TV: Longhorn Network

Line: Texas -25

Oklahoma State at Boise State

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: FS1

Line: Boise State -4.5

#14 Iowa State at UNLV

Time: 9:30 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports

Line: Iowa State -30.5

In addition to those Big 12 games, there are three Top 25 matchups to note:

#11 Florida vs #1 Alabama

Time: 2:30 p.m..

TV: CBS

Line: Alabama -13.5

#10 Penn State vs #22 Auburn

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Line: Penn State -6

#23 BYU vs #19 Arizona State

Time: 9:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Line: Arizona State -4