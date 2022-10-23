Big 12 Football Week 8: Frogs Stand Alone At The Top

Week 8 of the college football season gave us four Big 12 conference games, two of which included ranked versus ranked matchups. And both of those were exciting, tense games, with the home team coming from behind to win their respective homecomings. No. 11 Oklahoma State was down 14 points to No. 20 Texas and pulled off the win. And in Fort Worth, No. 8 TCU was down 18 to No. 17 Kansas State before scoring 28 unanswered points for the win.

Kansas suffered their third straight loss, confirming their Cinderella season has ended as they continue searching for that elusive sixth win to make them bowl-eligible. Then in Lubbock, Texas Tech blew out West Virginia.

Here is how each Big 12 team fared, plus some of the key results in the Top 25:

Baylor (4-3, 2-2) vs. Kansas (5-3, 2-3)

Baylor wins 35-23

Kansas tried to make this a game, pulling to within five points with just over six minutes to play. Another touchdown by Baylor with 3:25 remaining sealed the deal for the Bears. This was the third straight loss for the Jayhawks after beginning the season 5-0. Kansas needs one more win to go to their first bowl game in over a decade. But after three straight losses, will they even make it? Baylor jumped out to a quick lead, scoring 14 points in less than the game's first five minutes. Freshman Richard Reese ran for 186 yards on 31 carries, including two touchdowns. Quarterback Blake Shapen, who was questionable to play earlier in the week, threw 17-of-26 for 164 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Texas Tech (4-3, 2-2) vs. West Virginia (3-4, 1-3)

Texas Tech wins 48-10

We have said throughout this season that both of these teams seem to be the Dr. Jekylls and Mr. Hydes of the league, both with unexpected wins and questionable losses. You never know which team will show up each week. Texas Tech had no problem with the Mountaineers. Tech scored within the game’s first two minutes and never looked back. Freshman quarterback Behren Morton threw 28-of-45 for 325 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 21 yards. Taj Brooks had 17 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Xavier White had 139 receiving yards on eight catches, including one touchdown.

#11 Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1) vs. #20 Texas (5-3, 3-2)

Oklahoma State wins 41-34

If one thing has been proven true in this Big 12 season, no two or three-possession lead is ever safe, especially if that lead is in the second quarter. The first quarter of this game was a back-and-forth affair, with each team scoring twice. Texas was up by 14 points in the second quarter with just over three minutes to play. But one minute later, OSU answered with a touchdown to cut the deficit in half. In the third, both teams only scored one field goal apiece. OSU tied the game early in the fourth quarter and got the go-ahead touchdown with just over three minutes to play. The story in this game was the 14 penalties by Texas for 119 yards, compared to OSU’s zero penalties.

#8 TCU (7-0, 4-0) vs. #17 Kansas State (5-2, 3-1)

TCU wins 38-28

TCU is now 7-0, which hasn’t been done since 2017. For the first time in its history, TCU has defeated four straight-ranked opponents. It’s also only the second time in Big 12 history for a team to do this. And for the second consecutive week, TCU had to overcome three-possession deficits to get the win. Last week against OSU, TCU was down 17 points in the 2nd quarter. This week, they were down 18 points in the 2nd quarter. TCU scored 28 unanswered points in this game, shutting down K-State for the last 39 minutes of the game. The Frogs fell just five yards shy of having a 500 total yards game. Max Duggan threw 17-of-26 for 280 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times. Kendre Miller had 29 carries for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Jared Wiley, Quentin Johnston, and Derius Davis each had a receiving touchdown.

Bye Weeks

Iowa State (3-4, 0-4)

Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3)

Bowl Eligible Teams

Oklahoma State

TCU

Team Overall Big 12 TCU 7-0 4-0 Oklahoma State 6-1 3-1 Kansas State 5-2 3-1 Texas 5-3 3-2 Baylor 4-3 2-2 Texas Tech 4-3 2-2 Kansas 5-3 2-3 Oklahoma 4-3 1-3 West Virginia 3-4 1-3 Iowa State 3-4 0-4

Noteworthy Top 25 Games:

#5 Clemson (8-0) vs. #14 Syracuse (6-1)

Clemson wins 27-21

#6 Alabama (7-1) vs. #24 Mississippi State (5-3)

Alabama wins 30-6

#7 Ole Miss (7-1) at LSU (6-2)

LSU wins 45-20

#9 UCLA (6-1) at #10 Oregon (6-1)

Oregon wins 45-30

With Ole Miss, UCLA, and Syracuse losing, there are now only six undefeated teams in the FBS: Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, and TCU.

