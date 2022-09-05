Big 12 Football Week 1: Backyard Brawl Was That And More

And like that, we’re off and running. The 2022 college football season is underway. Week 1 games are spread over five days, from Thursday through Monday. All ten of the Big 12 teams were in action. The schools collectively went 9-1, with the only loss being West Virginia’s heartbreaker loss in the return of the Backyard Brawl against Pittsburgh.

Here is how each Big 12 team fared, plus some of the key results in the Top 25:

West Virginia (0-1, 0-0) at #17 Pittsburgh (1-0, 0-0)

Pittsburgh wins 38-31

It had been 11 years since the “Backyard Brawl” occurred between these unfriendly neighbors. And the hate between the two teams had all those years to build. The game was electric – the largest attendance in Pittsburgh sports history, professional or college. Pitt was down 31-24 late in the game. They tied it up at 31-31 with 3:41 to play with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Kedon Slovis to Israel Abanikanda. Then just a few plays later, JT Daniels, the West Virginia QB, threw a pass intended for Bryce Ford-Wheaton but was intercepted by MJ Devonshire for a 56-yard pick-six.

#12 Oklahoma State (1-0, 0-0) vs. Central Michigan (0-1, 0-0)

Oklahoma State wins 58-44

On a night when Pokes head coach Mike Gundy won his 150th game, his star quarterback, Spencer Sanders, had a career-high night with 406 yards and six touchdowns (four touchdown passes, also a career-high, and two rushing). Others on the field also had career-high nights. OSU’s Braydon Johnson had a career-high with six catches for 133 yards. CMU’s Daniel Richardson also had a career-high night with 424 yards and four touchdown passes. OSU started strong and had a 51-15 lead early in the third quarter before CMU started its comeback. CMU got the score to 58-44 with 3:15 left to play, but that was all that they could do.

Kansas (1-0, 0-0) vs. Tennessee Tech (0-1, 0-0)

Kansas wins 56-10

Yes, you read that right. Kansas put 56 on the board against their FCS opponent. Congrats, Jayhawks. Is this the sign of things to come? Second-year coach Lance Leipold is setting a tone in Lawrence. Yes, it was an FCS team, but that hasn’t always been easy for the Jayhawks. Jalon Daniels threw for 182 yards with touchdowns through the air and on the ground. Kansas even had a 61-yard touchdown return by Jacobee Bryant off of a blocked field goal attempt by Tennessee Tech. Let’s see if this is a new Kansas or if it was just an easy win over an FCS opponent.

TCU (1-0, 0-0) at Colorado (0-1, 0-0)

TCU wins 38-13

It wasn’t a pretty first half, especially on offense. But the defense and a Derius Davis punt return for a touchdown gave the Frogs the 7-6 lead at halftime. Chandler Morris got the start for the Frogs. And he got the offense going in the third quarter. The Frogs came out hot after the half and took control of the game for the win.

Iowa State (1-0, 0-0) vs. SE Missouri State (0-1, 0-0)

Iowa State wins 42-10

It was the most lopsided season-opening win for Iowa State since 2001. The game marked the debut of Iowa State’s new starting quarterback, Hunter Dekkers. He had only completed 25 passes total in the last two seasons as the backup to Brock Purdy. But in Saturday’s game, he completed 25 of his 31 attempts for 293 yards and four touchdowns.

Oklahoma (1-0, 0-0) vs. UTEP (0-2, 0-1)

Oklahoma wins 45-13

Let the Brent Venables/Dillon Gabriel Era begin in Norman. New coach new quarterback, no problem. Gabriel went 15 of 23 for 233 yards with two touchdowns. The Sooners took an early 21-0 lead in the first quarter and a 28-10 lead at the half. The Sooners were just too much for the Miners. OU ended with 492 total yards of offense compared to UTEP’s 316. The Sooners completely shut down the UTEP running game, as the Miners only had 28 yards rushing the entire game.

Kansas State (1-0, 0-0) vs. South Dakota (0-1, 0-0)

Kansas State wins 34-0

The Wildcats came out strong and had a 20-0 lead late in the first quarter. The only thing that didn’t go their way to start was the missed extra point attempt after their third touchdown. K-State got the job done primarily on the ground with 297 yards rushing of their total 392 yards of offense. Deuce Vaughn ran 18 times for 126 yards and one touchdown.

#10 Baylor (1-0, 0-0) vs. Albany (0-1, 0-0)

Baylor wins 69-10

Sure, it was against an FCS team. But putting up 69 points is still a lot of points. Baylor went into the game as a 42.5-point favorite. They covered that and more. Head coach Dave Aranda announced Blake Shapen would lead the Bears this season after spring practice. Shapen had all summer to prepare, and he showed perhaps why Aranda made that call early. Shapen through 17 of 20 passes for 214 yards and two long touchdowns. He even had a rushing touchdown with a great dive into the endzone to end the first half.

Texas (1-0, 0-0) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (0-1, 0-0)

Texas wins 52-10

Texas has a marquee game next week as they host #1 Alabama. ESPN’s College GameDay will also be in Austin. If the Longhorns were looking ahead to that game and not paying attention to Louisiana Monroe, it didn’t show. Texas scored first, and the closest the game ever got was when the Warhawks got a field goal with 5:58 left in the first quarter to make the score 7-3. After that, it was all Texas. Quinn Ewers made his debut as quarterback and went 16 of 24 for 225 yards and one touchdown with one interception and one sack. Time for Bama.

Texas Tech (1-0, 0-0) vs. Murray State (0-1, 0-0)

Texas Tech wins 63-10

Tech kept the pattern going with another Big 12 team with a rout over an FCS opponent in Week 1. The Joey McGuire Era is now underway in Lubbock. McGuire had indicated he would play two quarterbacks in the opener. The starting job went to Tyler Shough, who only played four games in 2021 before suffering an injury, who got injured late in the first half. Donovan Smith came off the bench and then threw four touchdowns. Tahj Brooks also ran for three touchdowns in the rout.

Noteworthy Top 25 Games:

#2 Ohio State (1-0) vs. #5 Notre Dame (0-1)

Ohio State wins 21-10

#3 Georgia (1-0) vs. #11 Oregon (0-1)

Georgia wins 49-3

#7 Utah (0-1) at Florida (1-0)

Florida wins 29-26

#13 NC State (1-0) vs. East Carolina (0-1)

NC State wins 21-20

#19 Arkansas (1-0) vs. #23 Cincinnati (0-1)

Arkansas wins 31-24

