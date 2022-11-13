Big 12 Football Week 11: Baylor Tears And Texas Is Not Back

In a battle of teams tied for second in the Big 12, Kansas State dominated the game in Waco and is in control of its destiny if they want to make it to the Big 12 Championship Game.

Drama in Morgantown always seems to be the norm. And it took a walk-off field goal by West Virginia to beat the Sooners. Texas Tech cruised to a victory over Kansas. Oklahoma State fought off Iowa State.

And TCU remains perfect at 10-0. It was a hard-fought game against a good Texas team in Austin. Who could have imagined a 3-0 Frogs lead at halftime? The win by TCU gave them a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. With two games to play, TCU hopes to keep the unbeaten streak alive through its last three games and play in the College Football Playoffs.

Here is how each Big 12 team fared, plus some of the key results in the Top 25:

West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) vs. Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5)

West Virginia wins 23-20

Neal Brown lives another day. West Virginia started Garret Greene, who ran for two touchdowns and threw for another. Casey Legg, one of the best names for a kicker, kicked a 25-yard field goal as time expired to give the Mountaineers a rare win over the Sooners.

Oklahoma State (7-3, 4-3) vs. Iowa State (4-6, 1-6)

Oklahoma State wins 20-14

Oklahoma State got back in the win column thanks to ten unanswered fourth-quarter points. Spencer Sanders was questionable today. He did not get the start but got the go-ahead touchdown with 9:30 left to play. He went 9 of 13 for 84 yards. Starter Gunnar Gundy went 5 of 12 for 103 yards and a touchdown but also had two interceptions.

Baylor (6-4, 4-3)* vs. #19 Kansas State (7-3, 5-2)*

Kansas State wins 31-3

Baylor Tears are always a joy. The Bears got their third conference loss, so a return trip to Arlington got a lot harder. Kansas State remains in a good position to make the trip to Arlington. Adrian Martinez returned to play but did not start. Will Howard started and threw 19 of 27 for 196 yards and three touchdowns.

Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4) vs. Kansas (6-4, 3-4)*

Texas Tech wins 43-28

Texas Tech continued its up-and-down cycle by winning a night game in Lubbock after losing the week before. This seems to be their pattern. They scored early and often in this game, with the first touchdown coming in the game’s first three minutes. Tyler Shough started at quarterback and went 20 of 33 for 246 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball 12 times for 76 yards and a rushing touchdown. Tech needs one more win to become bowl-eligible with games at Iowa State and then hosting Oklahoma in the season finale.

#18 Texas (6-4, 4-3)* vs. #4 TCU (10-0, 7-0)*

TCU wins 17-10

TCU’s unbelievable season continues having reached ten wins for the 13th time since 2000. With this win, TCU secures a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington on December 3. K-State is in the driver’s seat for the second team in the championship. The game in Austin was a defensive slugfest. TCU had a 3-0 lead at halftime, and both teams combined with having less than 100 total yards in the first half. The offense, like most games, was better in the second half. Kendre Miller rushed 21 times for 138 yards and one touchdown. This put him at 1,147 for the season.

*Bowl Eligible Teams

Baylor

Kansas

Kansas State

Oklahoma State

TCU

Texas

Noteworthy Top 25 Games:

#6 Oregon (8-2) vs. #25 Washington (8-2)

Washington wins 37-34

#7 LSU (8-2) at Arkansas (5-5)

LSU wins 13-10

#9 Alabama (8-2) at #11 Ole Miss (8-2)

Alabama wins 30-24

#16 NC State (7-2) vs. Boston College (2-7)

Boston College wins 21-20

#17 Tulane (8-2) vs. #22 UCF (8-2)

UCF wins 38-31

#21 Illinois (7-3) vs. Purdue (6-4)

Purdue wins 31-24

#24 Kentucky (6-4) vs. Vanderbilt (4-6)

Vanderbilt wins 24-21

Four undefeated teams remained entering Week 11. All four – Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU –won to remain undefeated.

