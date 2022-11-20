Big 12 Football Week 12: Epic Walk-off Field Goal Causes More Baylor Tears

Bazooka! That play kept the TCU Horned Frogs alive, and is still in contention for the College Football Playoffs. With 0:16 seconds left and no timeouts remaining, TCU’s offense hurried off as the field goal unit rushed into position. Griffin Kell then kicked the 40-yard field goal to give the Frogs the win over Baylor.

It was Bedlam in Norman, and thanks to an early start, the Sooners took care of business and kept their long-standing bowl streak alive. Kansas State went to Morgantown, and they easily beat West Virginia. Unlike last year, Texas had no problem with Kansas. And once again, Iowa State played a close game but fell to Texas Tech by less than a touchdown, something they have done most of this season.

Here is how each Big 12 team fared in Week 12, plus some of the key results in the Top 25:

Baylor (6-5, 4-4)* vs. #4 TCU (11-0, 8-0)*

TCU wins 29-28

Former TCU head coach was known for his “Unbelieeeeeeeeeeevable” saying. And the Horned Frogs lived up to that with that 40-yard walk-off kick by Kell. With the win, TCU is 11-0 for the fourth time in its history and the first time since 2010.

#15 Kansas State (8-3, 6-2)* vs. West Virginia (4-7, 2-6)

Kansas State wins 48-31

Morgantown is always a challenging place to play. Baylor lost in overtime. TCU barely escaped with a win. Oklahoma lost, thanks to a walk-off field goal last week. But for Kansas State, there was none of that. The Wildcats scored early and often, with their first touchdown coming in the first 90 seconds of the game. The win brought K-State one step closer to securing a berth in the Big 12 Championship game. A win next week or a Texas loss will set up a rematch with TCU on December 3.

Kansas (6-5, 3-5)* vs. Texas (7-4, 5-3)*

Texas wins 55-14

It was Bijan Robinson’s day to shine once again. After the Texas running back was limited to under 30 yards against TCU in Week 11, he carried the ball 25 times for 243 yards and four touchdowns. It was a career-high day for Robinson in the rout over the Jayhawks. Texas remains in contention for a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. They must beat Baylor next week, and Kansas must beat K-State if the Longhorns want to make it to Arlington.

Iowa State (4-7, 1-7) vs. Texas Tech (6-5, 4-4)*

Texas Tech wins 14-10

Once again, Iowa State came close, but not close enough. Six of the seven conference losses by the Cyclones have been by a touchdown or less. Tech broke its pattern of losing two games after winning one and has now won two straight. With the win, Texas Tech is now bowl eligible. And Iowa State will not go bowling this year.

Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5)* vs. #22 Oklahoma State (7-4, 5-3)*

Oklahoma wins 28-13

Four first-quarter touchdowns were all that was needed for the Sooners in the annual Bedlam game. This game usually has Big 12 Championship game implications, and many times also College Football Playoff implications. Not this year. With the K-State win earlier in the day, OSU was eliminated from contention for a repeat performance in the championship game. Dillon Gabriel threw 20-of-40 for 259 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball for 30 yards and another touchdown. The Sooners went 75 yards in the first minute of the game to get on the board first and never looked back. The win made the Sooners bowl eligible for the 24th consecutive season, the second longest current streak only behind Georgia.

*Bowl Eligible Teams

Baylor

Kansas

Kansas State

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

TCU

Texas

Texas Tech

Noteworthy Top 25 Games:

#1 Georgia (11-0) at Kentucky (6-5)

Georgia wins 16-6

#2 Ohio State (11-0) at Maryland (6-5)

Ohio State wins 43-30

#3 Michigan (11-0) vs. Illinois (7-4)

Michigan wins 19-17

#5 Tennessee (9-2) at South Carolina (7-4)

South Carolina wins 63-38

#7 USC (10-1) at #16 UCLA (8-3)

USC wins 48-45

#10 Utah (8-3) at #12 (Oregon (9-2)

Oregon wins 20-17

#13 North Carolina (9-2) vs. Georgia Tech (5-6)

Georgia Tech wins 21-17

#14 Ole Miss (8-3) at Arkansas (6-5)

Arkansas wins 42-27

#20 UCF (8-3) vs. Navy (4-7)

Navy wins 17-14

#24 NC State (7-4) at Louisville (7-4)

Louisville wins 25-10

Four undefeated teams remained entering Week 12. All four struggled in their games. Both TCU and Michigan needed field goals as time expired to get the win. Georgia and Ohio State were able to pull off their wins to keep all four undefeated. Ohio State and Michigan play each other in Week 13, so this time next week, there will only be a maximum of three undefeated teams.

