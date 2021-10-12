Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson receives Big 12 Honors.

TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson has been named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Saturday's 52-31 win at Texas Tech.

Are you even surprised? Hodges-Tomlinson has been playing like a animal this year, shutting down half the field. The guy is a true baller; he will get down. In the press conference going into the Texas Tech game, Hodges-Tomlinson said he was ready for the task at hand. He has been doing whatever he can do to help his team to a victory. This accolade is nothing but a testament of his performance not only from one game against Texas Tech, but his play so far this season, and how he is scaring offenses to force them to throw elsewhere. Offenses across the Big 12 and the nation better start giving this kid the respect he deserves because football is in his blood. Literally football is in his, we know who his uncle by the last name. So there isn’t any surprise to why he has been playing so great lately.

He said last week at the players’ press conference, “'I’m a baller. I’m ready to go. Lets just play ball.” He has a dog mentality that is going to help this defense in the long run.

During that outstanding team victory over Texas Tech, Tomlinson grabs his second interception of the season, and he puts the jets on. He took it all the way home. He returned 29 yards for a touchdown against the Red Raiders. He also added four tackles in the game.



Exclusively a cornerback in his TCU career, Hodges-Tomlinson moved to safety midway through the Texas game when TCU became thin at the position. After not having practiced at safety, he responded with a career-high nine tackles while also forcing a fumble. It marked the third straight game Hodges-Tomlinson either tied or set a career-high in tackles.

Hodges-Tomlinson is TCU’s third-leading tackler on the season with 27 stops, including two for loss.

Although this accolade is nice, Hodges-Tomlinson his focused on the next game versus Oklahoma. He stated before in a press conference, “Don’t get caught up in the past. I gotta live for the future.” With that kind of mentality and leadership for this TCU defense, they can turn things around for their season, and put the nation on notice they have outstanding player like Hodges-Tomlinson. Even better put the world on notice that Horned Frogs football is back!

