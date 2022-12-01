Big 12 Football Power Rankings And Bowl Projections: Final Standings

The regular season of college football has come to an end. For the last 13 weeks, we have brought you our weekly Power Rankings, based on how the teams did the week before combined with their overall season.

It’s been one wild and crazy ride. Teams predicted to be at the top didn’t end up at the top. Teams that started at the bottom rose quickly. The ups and downs of the individual teams were fun to watch. You just never knew what to expect from each team, week after week.

For these final Power Rankings of the season, we thought we’d recap each team’s journey – where they started, where they finished, and where they went in between.

And based on the final rankings, our latest bowl projections are listed at the end of this article.

Once again, we have brought together a group from across the league to vote each week during the season on the Big 12 Power Rankings. There are 22 participants in this group, which consists of the KillerFrogs editorial staff plus one or two fans from each of the other schools in the league. Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-10. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below.

Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams for the end of the season:

Big 12 Power Rankings by week for the 2022 season

Power Rankings

10. Iowa State (4-8, 1-8)

(Last week #10)

Lost to TCU 62-14

Preseason projection - 6 th

Week 2 Initial Power Ranking – 7 th

Highest rank – 7 th

Lowest rank – 10 th

Average rank – 8.77

9. West Virginia (5-7, 3-6)

(Last week #9)

Beat Oklahoma State 24-19

Preseason projection - 8th

Week 2 Initial Power Ranking – 8 th

Highest rank – 8 th

Lowest rank – 10 th

Average rank – 9.31

8. Oklahoma (6-6, 3-6)

(Last week #6)

Lost to Texas Tech 51-48 OT

Preseason projection - 2nd

Week 2 Initial Power Ranking – 2 nd

Highest rank – 1 st

Lowest rank – 10 th

Average rank – 5.69

7. Kansas (6-6, 3-6)

(Last week #8)

Lost to Kansas State 47-27

Preseason projection - 10th

Week 2 Initial Power Ranking – 10 th

Highest rank – 4 th

Lowest rank – 10 th

Average rank – 6.62

6. Oklahoma State (7-5, 4-5)

(Last week #5)

Lost to West Virginia 24-19

Preseason projection – 3 rd

Week 2 Initial Power Ranking – 3 rd

Highest rank – 1 st

Lowest rank – 6 th

Average rank – 3.00

5. Baylor (6-6, 4-6)

(Last week #4)

Lost to Texas 38-27

Preseason projection – 1 st

Week 2 Initial Power Ranking – 1 st

Highest rank – 1 st

Lowest rank – 8 th

Average rank – 4.38

4. Texas Tech (7-5, 5-4)

(Last week #7)

Beat Oklahoma 51-48 OT

Preseason projection - 9 th

Week 2 Initial Power Ranking – 9 th

Highest rank – 4 th

Lowest rank – 9 th

Average rank – 7.23

3. #23 Texas (8-4, 6-3)

(Last week #3)

Beat Baylor 38-27

Preseason projection – 4 th

Week 2 Initial Power Ranking – 5 th

Highest rank – 2 nd

Lowest rank – 8 th

Average rank – 4.00

2. #12 Kansas State (9-3, 7-2)

(Last week #2)

Beat Kansas 47-27

Preseason projection – 5 th

Week 2 Initial Power Ranking – 6 th

Highest rank – 2 nd

Lowest rank – 8 th

Average rank – 3.46

1. #4 TCU (12-0, 9-0)

(Last week #1)

Beat Iowa State 62-14

Preseason projection: 7 th

Week 2 Initial Power Ranking – 4 th

Highest rank – 1 st

Lowest rank – 6 th

Average rank – 2.54

First Place Teams

Baylor - one week (Week 2)

Oklahoma - two weeks (Weeks 3, 4)

Oklahoma State - three weeks (Weeks 5, 6, and 7)

TCU - seven weeks (Weeks 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14)

Big 12 Bowl Projections

These bowl projections are based upon the above rankings, listed in order of bowl selection. With the first College Football Playoff committee rankings released this week, TCU was No. 3, thus putting them in the playoffs. That means the conference runner-up (in this scenario, K-State) gets the league’s spot in the Sugar Bowl. Big 12 placements below are based on the above rankings.

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl – CFP Semifinal

December 31 - Glendale, AZ

#3 TCU vs. #2 Michigan

Allstate Sugar Bowl

December 31 - New Orleans

Kansas State vs. Alabama

Valero Alamo Bowl

December 29 – San Antonio

Texas vs. Utah

Cheez-It Bowl

December 29 – Orlando

Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame

TaxAct Texas Bowl

December 28 – Houston

Baylor vs. Kentucky

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

December 28 – Memphis

Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

December 27 – Phoenix

Kansas vs. Wisconsin

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

December 22 – Fort Worth

Oklahoma vs. SMU

Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing all ten schools currently in the Big 12 Conference.

