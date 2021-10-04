Big 12 matchups and Predictions: Week 6

With only three Big 12 matchups scheduled this week, each game is sure to be a treat for college football fans. Let's take a look at the action to come.

#6 Oklahoma (5-0) vs #21 Texas (4-1) in Dallas, TX

The Red River Rivalry kicks off this Saturday [fuboTV 11:00 ABC] in the Cotton Bowl at Fair Park during the second to last weekend of the State Fair of Texas. With Oklahoma squeezing out yet another close victory last week, the Sooners are looking more vulnerable than usual right now. Look for first year Longhorn head coach Steve Sarkisian and Heisman candidate running back Bijan Robinson to take advantage. Since making the switch at quarterback, the Longhorns are flying high with confidence. You can expect them to ride that wave through the weekend and leave the Texas State Fair with a funnel cake, a blue ribbon, a stuffed teddy bear, and a Golden Hat.

Pick: Texas

West Virginia (2-3) at Baylor (4-1)

West Virginia lost at home to Texas Tech last week, who was without starting quarterback Tyler Shough and starting running back Tahj Brooks. Yes, you read that right, West Virginia lost to Texas Tech last week. This week they will try to bounce back against a Baylor team who already has a surprise upset of Iowa State in the books [fuboTV 11:00 FS1]. First year Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon is playing like a four-star Alabama offer, which he was. Big 12 fans will become very familiar with the name Bohanon in the next few weeks if they aren't already.

Pick: Baylor

TCU (2-2) at Texas Tech (4-1)

Oklahoma versus Texas is not the only trophy game set to kickoff in the Big 12 this Saturday. The Texas Christian University Horned Frogs travel to Lubbock for a showdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders this Saturday night [fuboTV 7:00 ESPN]. Winner takes home the 'West Texas Championship" Saddle Trophy.

With Texas Tech beating West Virginia in Morgantown last week, parity in the Big 12 from top to just above Kansas is as good as it has been in recent memory, and as good as any conference's parity in recent memory for that matter. The West Texas Championship has been a thrilling event since TCU entered the Big 12, and crazy things happen under the lights in Lubbock. If you are a college football fan, this game is sure to provide plenty of explosive plays and entertainment. The hate these teams have for each other will be on full display this Saturday night, as the Frogs look to get back to their hard hitting ways after a terrible targeting call ruined their game against the University of Texas last week.

Pick: TCU