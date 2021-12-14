Future Big 12 Members: Bowl Game Previews for UCF, BYU, Houston

BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF all made bowl games, indicating another successful season for the incoming crop of Big 12 members. Below, we'll break down the matchups of three, with Cincinnati's matchup being previewed in our upcoming College Football Playoff semifinal preview.

#13 BYU takes on UAB in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, UCF faces Florida in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, and #20 Houston plays Auburn in the Ticketsmarter Birmingham Bowl.

How do the three future Big 12 members match up against their bowl opponents? Let's find out.

All times listed below are in Eastern Standard Time.

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: #13 BYU vs. UAB

Saturday, December 18, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Head coach Kalani Sitake was at the center of Oregon rumors, so BYU extended him through 2027 to ensure he was their guy through the Big 12 transition. Sitake's crew rolled on despite many expecting a step backward to a 10-2 final record. Running back Tyler Allgeier recorded 20 rushing touchdowns this season, tied for the nation lead.

UAB is expecting plenty of turnover this offseason, spearheaded by quarterback Tyler Johnson announcing his intent to transfer. Leading rusher DeWayne McBride may miss this game with an injury, which would be a major setback for the Blazers.

BYU is a strong favorite to win this game, which would follow up last year's Boca Raton bowl win and mark Sitake's fourth career bowl win at BYU.

The pick: BYU

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Florida

Thursday, December 23, 7:00 p.m., ESPN

Quarterback Dillion Gabriel was lost for the season with a knee injury early in the year. Since then, the Knights have struggled through the air, and their scoring prowess hasn't been there.

They take on Florida, who is transitioning away from the Dan Mullen era. Louisiana head coach Billy Napier takes the reigns, though he won't be coaching in this game. The Gators are down many coaches and rumors surround potential opt outs, including star corner back Kaiir Elam and others.

This in-state matchup led to the first Gasparilla Bowl sellout ever, a major accomplishment. Though motivation and effort is a major question among the Florida program, a shot at in-state rival UCF might be enough to spark the Gators in this game.

The pick: Florida

Ticketsmarter Birmingham Bowl: #20 Houston vs. Auburn

Tuesday, December 28, 12:00 p.m., ESPN

Houston finished one of the quietest 11-win seasons in recent memory. Led by an aggressive defense, Dana Holgerson's crew found themselves in the AAC championship, where they were ultimately bested by Cincinnati. Their matchup against Auburn may look like a home run considering the Cougars have five more wins than the Tigers, but this should be one of the most tightly-contested bowl matchups this postseason.

Bo Nix wasn't available for this game to begin with after he suffered an ankle injury late in the season, but he announced he would be transferring away from Auburn. TJ Finley is the stand-in, who showed grit in the face of adversity against Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

Finley struggled with pressure in his face, something Houston will likely dial up often in this game. Expect plenty of fan support for Auburn in this one, with Protective Stadium– the home of the Birmingham Bowl– sitting just two hours from Auburn's campus.

The pick: Houston

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Download the KillerFrogs App on Google Play or Apple App.