"Carter Boys" Show Slowly Giving Fans A Look Inside TCU Football

The “Carter Boys” follows a very predictable pattern.

Focus on football support staff for several minutes, show either head coach Sonny Dykes’ weekly press conference or a team meeting speech, and then spend seven to 10 minutes recapping a game.

Frankly it’s not engaging once the game recap begins.

Episode three highlighted the student equipment managers. That role is a labor of love. Everyone on the equipment team must arrive 30-45 minutes before practice and then help clean up.

It’s clear the student managers enjoy being the referee who spots the ball during drills, being the flag guy who alerts the camera crew about a play ending, being on the camera crew, or building relationships with their fellow classmates on the football team.

The feature gave viewers a glimpse into how many people it takes to run a football practice.

I also learned doing laundry for a football team is not a job I desire. Washing every practice uniform require at least 4.5 hours. Game uniforms must be spotless, which could require multiple washings.

I get frustrated when I have more than two loads. Guess I should not complain anymore!

After the well-done equipment manager story, though, the show lacked unique content.

Including Dykes’ press conference audio fit the episode’s tone, but it did not provide new insights. Anyone can access the press conference through video or articles.

The show, again, ignored what happened throughout the week between players and coaches.

Where are interviews with players or assistant coaches about their prep for the upcoming week? What adversity did the team face in practice?

Loading the buses, arriving at the hotel, and watching players sit around also appeared in episode two. Whether it occurs in Boulder, Colorado or Forth Worth, Texas, the footage is essentially the same.

Dykes’ pre-game speech was interesting. He did not hide the Top 25 upsets from the team. Texas A&M and Notre Dame had lost to Sun Belt programs earlier in the day.

The TCU players likely already knew about those results, but I appreciated Dykes emphasizing the importance of not underestimating an opponent. He knew a slow start and indifferent attitude could give Tarleton State a chance.

Then it was time for the highlight reel.

I watched the game so a seven-minute recap with 30-60 seconds inside the locker room does not hold my attention. Even if you didn’t watch the game live, highlights are available the same day.

Seeing the game from a student manager’s viewpoint would have been fun since the episode introduced those individuals.

I’m curious what "Carter Boys" will look like after the bye week. Without a game, the show is essentially a blank slate.

Episode one pulled from almost a month of fall camp footage and had multiple "behind-the-scenes" moments because there was no game. Episode four should have a similar feel.

It’s the perfect opportunity for in-depth human-interest stories featuring individual players or coaches. An inside look at practice, team meetings, and film study (without giving away game plans) would also provide great content.

Let's dive in.

The Carter Boys releases on ESPN+ every Thursday at 6pm throughout the football season.

