    • November 24, 2021
    Football Poll Watching Week 13: Jockeying for Position
    Cincinnati is now in the CFP; Big 12 has three teams in the Top 10
    © Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

    With Michigan State and Oregon losing last week, it was inevitable that there would be shifting at the top in all of the polls. Tuesday night, the College Football Playoffs Selection Committee release the latest rankings. For the first time this season, Cincinnati, one of the remaining unbeaten teams, is now in position to get the Group of Five's first CFP berth.

    With Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Baylor all winning last week, the Big 12 now boasts three of the Top 10 spots in all three polls. This week's Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State looms large in not only determining who plays for the Big 12 Championship but potentially how the final CFP rankings will turn out. 

    There are only three unbeaten teams - Georgia and Cincinnati who are now in the top spots and UTSA which sits in the lower half of all the polls/rankings.

    Here are highlights of all three polls:

    College Football Playoff Rankings

    1 - Georgia

    2 -Ohio State, up 2

    3 - Alabama, down 1

    4 - Cincinnati, up 1

    5 - Michigan, up 1

    6 - Notre Dame, up 2

    7 - Oklahoma State, up 2

    8 - Baylor, up 3

    9 - Ole Miss, up 3

    10 - Oklahoma, up 3

    13 - BYU, up 1

    15 - Texas A&M, up 1

    22 - UTSA

    24 - Houston

    Dropped from the rankings - Mississippi State (#25)

    AP Top 25

    1 - Georgia 

    2 - Ohio State, up 3

    3 - Alabama, down 1

    4 - Cincinnati, down 1

    5 - Notre Dame, up 1

    6 - Michigan, up 2

    7 - Oklahoma State, up 2

    8 - Ole Miss, up 2

    9 - Baylor, up 2

    10 - Oklahoma, up 2

    13 - BYU, up 1

    14 - Texas A&M, up 2

    15 - UTSA

    19 - Houston, down 2

    USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

    1 - Georgia

    2 - Alabama

    3 - Ohio State, up 1

    4 - Cincinnati, down 1

    5 - Notre Dame, up 1

    6 - Michigan, up 1

    7 - Oklahoma State, up 2

    8 - Ole Miss, up 2

    9 - Oklahoma, up 2

    10 - Baylor, up 3

    14 - Texas A&M, up 2

    15 - BYU

    16 - Houston, up 1

    20 - UTSA, down 2

