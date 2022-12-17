Skip to main content
Watch! Big 12 Bowl Prep

The Big 12 teams get ready for their 2022 bowl games.

Get ready for some great one-liners as Clint Foster delivers another master piece.  The subtle digs are instant classics:  @daniellooney8878 writes "The amount of petty bickering that all has basis in truth is what gets me laughing. Well done again."

Please Like, Subscribe, and Share! Created by Clint Foster

Twitter: @Clint_Foster55

Instagram: @theclintfoster

Guest Starring Zak Reynolds Instagram: @zakkyreyrey

