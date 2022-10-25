Skip to main content
WATCH! TCU Football Fans During The 2022 K-State Game

Never fear the Hypno Toad is here!  Frogs do it again!  This time after an 18-point deficit. All hail to the Hypno Toad.

It was a Black Out at The Carter when the TCU Horned Frogs took on the K-State Wildcats.  It had been a while since the Frogs had a W against the Wildcats.  And, leading up to halftime, it looked and felt like a loss was looming.  Until that three and out by the defense and a TD right before the half to bring it within 11 points!  The Frogs did it last week, and the Horned Frogs Faithful knew they could do it again. And they did:  7-0 Baby!  See you in West Virginia. Go Frogs!

Created by Clint Foster

TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) runs the ball against Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Khalid Duke (29) in the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
