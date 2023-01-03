Skip to main content
WATCH! TCU Fans During the Fiesta Bowl (Feat. Michigan Fans)

Relive one of the greatest moments in TCU history, as the Horned Frogs earned their first shot at a National Championship since 1938 with a thrilling 51-45 victory over the heavily favored Michigan Wolverines in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl - Clint Foster

Rather you were in person, at a bar, or watching from the comfort of your home; all Frog fans felt overwhelming emotions as they seized this moment.  In another masterful production, Clint Foster captures it perfectly with these words. " I literally broke down crying in the middle of the bar at the end of the game.  A whole lifetime of waiting, hoping, and being mocked came flooding back. We freaking did it!"  The Frogs did do it, and they are not done yet!  

Please Like, Subscribe, and Share! Created by Clint Foster

Twitter: @Clint_Foster55

Instagram: @theclintfoster

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs fans hold up a hypnotoad sign in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Football

