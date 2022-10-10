Skip to main content
WATCH: TCU Fans At KU Game, Featuring KU Fan

A Top-25 matchup between TCU and Kansas with ESPN College GameDay present? Just like we all predicted. Take in the emotions as TCU pulled out a back-and-forth, 38-31 win in Lawrence.

