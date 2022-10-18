Skip to main content
TCU Fans During the 2022 Oklahoma State Football Game (Feat. OK State Fans)

TCU Fans During the 2022 Oklahoma State Football Game (Feat. OK State Fans)

For the first time in school history, the TCU Horned Frogs beat three straight ranked opponents, toppling Oklahoma State in Double OT to remain unbeaten atop the Big 12. Sonny Days are back in Fort Worth. Relive all the emotions.

TCU has won four of its last six games versus Oklahoma State. The Frogs have beaten ranked opponents three times in a row for the first time in program history.  They are 6-0 for the first time since 2017 when current Head Coach Sonny Dykes was on staff as an offensive analyst. With this win, Dykes earned his eighth victory over a ranked opponent.

