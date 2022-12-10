This is an epic season, and it ain't over yet!!! The awards continue to roll in for this team. But not without a few cardiac moments, the #3 TCU Horned Frogs are headed to the College Football Playoffs in the Fiesta Bowl against #2 Michigan.

Continue to underestimate the Frogs...the Hypnotoad dares you.

