WATCH! TCU Fans During [and after] the Big 12 Championship (feat. K-State Fans... again)

TCU's hope of an undefeated season came to a tragic end in the Big 12 Championship against Kansas State. But the next two days brought nothing but joyous news! Relive the roller coaster of emotions.

This is an epic season, and it ain't over yet!!!  The awards continue to roll in for this team. But not without a few cardiac moments, the #3 TCU Horned Frogs are headed to the College Football Playoffs in the Fiesta Bowl against #2 Michigan.

Continue to underestimate the Frogs...the Hypnotoad dares you. 

Created by Clint Foster

Twitter: @Clint_Foster55

