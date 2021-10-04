October 4, 2021
TCU Fans During the 2021 Texas Game
TCU Fans During the 2021 Texas Game

How Horned Frogs Fans reacted during the game against the Longhorns
How Horned Frogs Fans reacted during the game against the Longhorns

Instagram - @theclintfoster Twitter - @Clint_Foster55

It is with great pleasure and honor that KillerFrogs FanNation is bringing you the masterpieces of the one and only, Mr. Clint Foster.  If you are any sort of college football fan, then you will surely want to carve out a few minutes for this little gem.  Turn up the volume (maybe put on some headphones) and get ready to belly laugh.  Don't try this during work hours or Zoom meetings. You will not be able to control your laughter. Experts say that laughter is the best medicine; so, Frogs Fans, if you are still feeling down about that loss over the weekend, to the Longhorns, click below for a double dose of laughter.

Clint will be joining the KillerFrogs Podcast this week. Be sure to tune in.   

Alright, are you ready to experience how TCU fans reacted during the 2021 game against Texas?  The Longhorns' third win in 10 tries.

Please Like and Subscribe to Clint Foster

Instagram - @theclintfoster 

Twitter - @Clint_Foster55

Want to laugh some more?  Click here. And remember, sharing is caring

