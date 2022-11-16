TCU Fans During the 2022 Texas Game (Feat. Texas Fans)

Another year, another TCU win over Texas - this time in front of the second-largest crowd in Longhorns history. Relive all the emotions of TCU's 17-10 victory as the disciples of Hypnotoad moved to 10-0.

Frog Fans across the nation (and fellow Horns haters) were pinching themselves Saturday night as they witnessed the TCU Horned Frogs hold the Texas Longhorns to zero offensive points in the first half! The Longhorns manage a field goal in the second half and a scoop and score with only minutes remaining in the game.

This was a big game for many reasons. The Frogs needed the win to remain undefeated, clinch a place in the Big 12 Championship, and keep their hopes alive for the College Football Playoffs. But the bigger reason, weighing on everyone's heart, was that TCU's long-time head coach, Gary Patterson, would be on the Longhorn's sideline this year going against the Horned Frogs. Gary recruited most of the guys on the TCU team. The same TCU team that didn't make a bowl game last season and is looking at, at the very least, playing for the conference championship this year. There was a lot of emotion heading into this game for the players and fans.

It's over, and the Frogs prevailed. Sit back and relive some of the best moments of this game.

