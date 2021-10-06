Weekly press conference with Gary Patterson for Week 6 vs. Texas Tech

Head Coach Gary Patterson stated, “ We are coming ready to play this weekend for a win, It's always tougher for us to play a night game there, but we will be ready to roll.”

Besides that, Patterson wants to see improvements, more effort, and some of his other big-time defensive playmakers make some plays. He stated, “It's probably not a good thing that a cornerback is leading our team in tackles.” Patterson had to switch some players around due to players not suiting up for the game. Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson had to play some at safety last game. But Patterson also stated that the reason why the rushing game has been so effective, against them, is because of the secondary. With their secondary needing so much help, it is hard for them to focus on loading up the box to be able to stop the run.

Patterson just wants everyone to relax and settle down. He is excited that he is starting to get a lot of players back on the defense, so he can keep a healthy fresh defense on the field at all times. He also stated, “I want to see my starting linebackers step up. I think they are trying too hard and playing out of control. They just need to play their brand of football, so it can help us win ball games.”

Offensively, Coach Patterson is proud of what he is seeing right now. From Max Duggan being efficient in the passing game, and Zach Evans running like a mad man on the loose: Coach is happy there. The offense has to be more efficient in play-calling, he stated, “There was a mistake when Max got sacked, the play ran right, just wasn’t the right protection for the (Texas) defensive scheme.” The inefficiency needs to improve. Coach Patterson said, “You guys know how bad of a loser I am, I hate losing.” Coach Patterson just wants the mental errors, fatigues, and turnovers to go away. He wants them to realize how close they are to greatness.