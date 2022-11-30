College Football Conference Championships: Matchups, Schedule, TV

College football conference championship weekend is upon us and a select few teams have one last statement to make ahead of Selection Sunday. Find every matchup and the full TV schedule for each championship game below.

All kick times are listed in CT:

Pac-12 Championship: USC (11-1) vs. Utah (9-3)

Friday, Dec. 2, 7:00 p.m., FOX [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)

Conference-USA Championship: North Texas (7-5) at UTSA (10-2)

Friday, Dec. 2, 7:00 p.m., CBSSN

Alamodome (San Antonio, TX)

Big 12 Championship: TCU (12-0) vs. Kansas State (9-3)

Saturday, Dec. 3, 11:00 a.m., ABC [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

MAC Championship: Toledo (7-5) vs. Ohio (9-3)

Saturday, Dec. 3, 11:00 a.m., ESPN [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Ford Field (Detroit, MI)

Sun Belt Championship: Coastal Carolina (9-2) at Troy (10-2)

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2:30 p.m., ESPN [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Veterans Memorial Stadium (Troy, AL)

American Conference Championship: UCF (9-3) at Tulane (10-2)

Saturday, Dec. 3, 3:00 p.m., ABC [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Yulman Stadium (New Orleans, LA)

Mountain West Championship: Fresno State (8-4) at Boise State (9-3)

Saturday, Dec. 3, 3:00 p.m., FOX [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, ID)

SEC Championship: Georgia (12-0) vs. LSU (9-3)

Saturday, Dec. 3, 3:00 p.m., CBS [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)

ACC Championship: Clemson (10-2) vs. North Carolina (9-3)

Saturday, Dec. 3, 7:00 p.m., ABC [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, NC)

Big Ten Championship: Michigan (12-0) vs. Purdue (8-4)

Saturday, Dec. 3, 7:00 p.m., FOX [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)

Keep up to date with KillerFrogs' coverage of the Big 12 Championship between TCU and Kansas State, as well as Bowl Season. The College Football Playoff field of four will be announced Sunday, Dec. 4 at 11:00 a.m. CT.

