College Football Playoff Committee Reveals 2022 Penultimate Rankings

The second-to-last or penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday. Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and USC are the top four teams while Ohio State and Alabama are the first two out.

Each of the top four teams battle for a conference title this coming Saturday in Conference Championship Week while Ohio State and Alabama sit on the sidelines. Conference championships begin Friday night with the Pac-12 and Conference-USA and wrap up Saturday night with the Big Ten and ACC.

Check out the final CFP rankings before the final set below:

Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) Michigan Wolverines (12-0) TCU Horned Frogs (12-0) USC Trojans (11-1) Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1) Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2) Clemson Tigers (10-2) Kansas State Wildcats (9-3) Utah Utes (9-3) Washington Huskies (10-2) Florida State Seminoles (9-3) LSU Tigers (9-3) Oregon State Beavers (9-3) Oregon Ducks (9-3) UCLA Bruins (9-3) Tulane Green Wave (10-2) South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4) Texas Longhorns (8-4) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4) UCF Knights (9-3) North Carolina TarHeels (9-3) Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4) NC State Wolfpack (8-4)

Sunday, Dec. 4 is known as Selection Sunday for college football, and the final Playoff rankings will be released in a two-hour special starting at 11:00 a.m. CT. The top four teams named will advance to the College Football Playoffs for either the Peach Bowl in Atlanta or Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.

All bowl game matchups will be announced on Sunday, as well. Stay up to date with KillerFrogs for complete bowl game matchups.

