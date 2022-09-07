College Football Week 2 Games Of The Week: Tennessee at Pitt, CyHawk Game

How are we supposed to follow up what unfolded in Week 1 of the college football season? While matching the excitement and energy is an impossible task, there's plenty of intrigue surrounding Week 2. Headliners include Tennessee at Pittsburgh, Alabama at Texas, and the Iowa State-Iowa CyHawk Rivalry.

Check out where and when you can watch all of the action unfold this weekend.

All kickoff times listed below are in Central Time (CT)

Louisville Cardinals at UCF Knights

Friday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Friday Night Lights not doing it for you? Tune into this game that should be a close and high-scoring affair. Malik Cunningham and Louisville travel to the Bounce House to face UCF. Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield is officially on the hot seat after being blasted 31-7 by Syracuse in Week 1.

With his job likely hanging in the balance, the Cards may be a must-watch for the next few weeks. UCF is no stranger to taking down big-time opponents in Orlando and with this game kicking off on a Friday night, expect all sorts of weird.

South Carolina Gamecocks at #16 Arkansas Razorbacks

Saturday, Sept. 10, 11:00 a.m., ESPN

While most eyes are going to be on the next game, don't overlook the potential of South Carolina-Arkansas to start your Saturday. Spencer Rattler and the Spurs secured a victory against Georgia State in Week 1, but not necessarily in the fashion fans had hoped.

Arkansas on the other hand notched a signature victory over top-25 Cincinnati at home. The Hogs pulled off a 35-27 win in front of a sold out DWR Razorback Stadium. Expect this to be a close game with plenty of offensive fireworks.

#1 Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas Longhorns

Saturday, Sept. 10, 11:00 a.m., FOX

The marquee game of the week may be marquee in name only. Alabama walks into Austin as a 20-point favorite. The Tide feature multiple All Americans and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Young is coming off a five-touchdown performance on just 18 completions in a 55-0 win over Utah State.

Texas has their own share of explosive playmakers– namely Xavier Worthy and Bijan Robinson– but start two true freshmen on the offensive line. While the hopes are this game is back-and-forth, it's more likely we see the Tide roll right through this one.

#24 Tennessee Volunteers at #17 Pittsburgh Panthers

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2:30 p.m., ABC

What a way to start the season for Pittsburgh– Week 1 featured the revival of the Backyard Brawl against West Virginia while Week 2 features a tough home stint with Tennessee.

This game was a thriller last year and established Hendon Hooker at Tennessee's starter moving forward. The Vols rolled to a 59-10 victory in Week 1 while Pitt staved off West Virginia with a game-winning pick-six at home.

Appalachian State Mountaineers at #6 Texas A&M Aggies

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Appalachian State scored 40 (yes, 40) points in the fourth quarter in a thriller against North Carolina last week. Unfortunately, the Mountaineers came up *just* short of upsetting the TarHeels. But no time to bemoan that game, they travel to Kyle Field and one of college football's most daunting atmospheres.

Texas A&M didn't allow a point last week against Sam Houston State in a game that was delayed for hours due to lightning. Don't expect the top-10 Aggies to take App State lightly, even though they look forward to hosting Miami next week.

Washington State Cougars at #19 Wisconsin Badgers

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2:30 p.m., FOX

Talk about an interesting Week 2 matchup. Wisconsin is 2-0 all time against Wazzu, with the last matchup taking place at home in 2007. Star RB Braelon Allen flexed his muscles in Week 1 against Illinois State, finding the end zone twice on 14 carries.

Washington State escaped with a win over Idaho 24-17, but bring in an offense that's worth watching. FCS transfer Cameron Ward is one of the most highly-anticipated transfers this season and faces a strong Badgers defense at Camp Randall Stadium.

Iowa State Cyclones at Iowa Hawkeyes

Saturday, Sept. 10, 3:00 p.m., Big Ten Network

Alright, sickos, here's your CyHawk game. This recently has been an ultra-low scoring affair akin to the Army-Navy game and sports bettors' favorite under play of the entire year. Especially after what the Hawkeyes managed to do (or didn't do) in Week 1 offensively, this is going to be a national favorite bet.

Spencer Petras just completed one of the worst QB performances of all time (1.1 QBR– lowest ever– 4.4 yards per attempt) and just one Iowa receiver caught a pass. Iowa State on the other hand fields the dynamic duo of lefty Hunter Dekkers and All American Xavier Hutchinson. Against a terrific Iowa secondary, this should be an entertaining matchup.

#25 Houston Cougars at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Saturday, Sept. 10, 3:00 p.m., FS1

Texas Tech is down starting QB Tyler Shough as they host Houston. Tech was the sole blemish on Houston's regular season record last year, defeating them in Week 1. Clayton Tune and Tank Dell are back for the Cougs for an expected high-flying affair in Lubbock.

Houston is a slight underdog in this game despite being ranked higher and Tech being down their starter. However, unranked teams who are favorites win about 80% of games outright against teams ranked 20-25.

#20 Kentucky Wildcats at #12 Florida Gators

Saturday, Sept. 10, 6:00 p.m., ESPN

All aboard the Florida hype train! Anthony Richardson vaulted right into the early Heisman conversation last week with a win at home against #7 Utah. However, a follow up to their gutty performance– sealed by a red zone interception– is a tough ask.

Will Levis and Kentucky have high hopes for their season, although their Week 1 was off to a sluggish start against Miami Ohio. Though this is only Week 2, we'll learn a lot about both teams in this primetime SEC East matchup.

#9 Baylor Bears at #21 BYU Cougars

Saturday, Sept. 10, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Baylor handled their business against BYU last year, rushing for 303 yards in a 38-24 victory. While the Bears lose most of their production from a season ago, BYU returns nearly all of theirs, most notably QB Jarren Hall.

One obstacle for Baylor in this one: playing a game at altitude in Provo, Utah. Both teams more than handled their business in neck-crack Week 1 wins. Expect this to be a physical game between two very good teams.

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arizona Wildcats

Saturday, Sept. 10, 10:00 p.m., FS1

Ready for a serious nightcap? Mississippi State visits Arizona in the desert– a strange late-night game involving the SEC. Wildcat receiver Jacob Cowing is coming off a 152-yard, three-touchdown outing against San Diego State. He and QB Jacob De Laura face a stout Bulldogs defense and prolific QB Will Rogers.

If you like weird, grab an evening coffee or a midday nap, because you'll want to tune in for this one.

