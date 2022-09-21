College Football Week 4 Top Games: Conference Play Kicks Off

College Football Week 4 doesn't hold the same weight as Week 1, but there's a ton of interesting matchups shaking out. If you're looking for value in action-dense windows, this weekend is for you. Let's dive into the slate and see what the top games of the weekend are.

The following kickoff times are in CT.

West Virginia at Virginia Tech

Thursday, Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m., ESPN [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Don't have Amazon Prime? Get your football fix with an age-old rivalry restored in 2022. The battle for the Black Diamond Trophy shakes out in legendary Lane Stadium. JT Daniels and the Mountaineers are already conditioned with ex-Big East rivalries and this is the next one on tap.

Cue Enter Sandman.

#5 Clemson at #21 Wake Forest

Saturday, Sept. 24, 11:00 a.m., ABC [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Sam Hartman and the Wake Forest offense against the Clemson Tigers defense? Yes please. This is an action-packed and star-studded showdown between an unstoppable force and an immovable object.

Clemson is in for a tough road environment in Winston-Salem as the Demon Deacons look to pull off the upset of the ACC season.

Duke at Kansas

Saturday, Sept. 24, 11:00 a.m., FS1 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

No, we're not joking. This may be the only time you see a 3-0 Duke take on a 3-0 Kansas with a legitimate shot at national credibility. For the first time in ever, the Jayhawks have a must-watch QB in Jalon Daniels. This is a game where the loser gets found out for being just a little fraudulent.

TCU at SMU

Saturday, Sept. 24, 11:00 a.m., ESPNU [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Is a little bit of TCU bias slipping in here? Sure. But this is set to be a terrific game. Oddsmakers have this game as a pick 'em– or at even odds. It's the homecoming for Sonny Dykes, who left SMU for TCU this offseason. Catch the 101st edition of this cross-town rivalry on ESPNU!

James Madison at Appalachian State

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

If you don't have ESPN+, this might be tough to get access to. But if you do, set it up on your laptop, tablet, or phone to keep an eye on. James Madison might be Capital G Good and they're visiting a very good App State team. This might be the best matchup not on national TV of the entire season.

#20 Florida at #11 Tennessee

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2:30 p.m., CBS [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

It's College GameDay's game of the week and a fierce rivalry in Rocky Top. These two teams are both ranked for the first time in some years and this game promises some explosive playmakers.

Anthony Richardson and an electric albeit inconsistent Florida Gators offense heads into Neyland to face Hendon Hooker and a potent Vols offense. If you like points, this game is for you.

Indiana at Cincinnati

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

This game sold out in a matter of minutes this summer for Cincinnati (I should know, I grabbed one of the last tickets!). Nippert Stadium fixes to be a raucous environment as the Bearcats host the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers from not-so-far-away. The stadium is going to be in a blackout for the occasion.

#10 Arkansas vs. #23 Texas A&M

Saturday, Sept. 24, 6:00 p.m., ESPN [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

This annual rivalry– dubbed the Southwest Classic– is played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington annually. And annually, it's a nasty fight. These two fanbases don't like each other and the players on opposing sidelines don't like each other.

For the second consecutive year, both teams are ranked. The Aggies' stellar defense looks to get revenge from a 17-10 at the hands of KJ Jefferson and the Hogs last year.

Wisconsin at #3 Ohio State

Saturday, Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m., ABC [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

When Wisconsin visits Columbus, it's a big deal. Though the Badgers dropped a disappointing game at home to Washington State, this game carries the weight of a ranked showdown.

Get another up-close look at CJ Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and the explosive Ohio State offense against a strong Wisconsin defense. Wisconsin fields their own offensive superstar in running back Braelon Allen.

