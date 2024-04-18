TCU Football: Damonic Williams To Enter the Transfer Portal
Damonic Williams, the mainstay of the TCU Horned Frogs defensive front, intends to enter the transfer portal once the window opens after April 30th.
Williams was the starting defensive tackle the past two seasons where he earned freshman All-American honors after finishing the season with 27 total tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sack. Despite being 18 years old during the 2022 season when the Horned Frogs made it to the National Championship, Williams was a dominant force in stopping the run game.
Damonic would follow up his freshman campaign when he would finish the 2023 season with 33 tackles, including five tackles for loss and three sacks. Following the season, he would earn Honorable Mention All Big-12 and Honorable Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Williams will be a heavily sought-after name from the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.
