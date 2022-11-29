TCU's Max Duggan Announced As Davey O'Brien Award Finalist

TCU senior quarterback Max Duggan was named a finalist for the Davey O'Brien award Tuesday morning. Duggan was named alongside Ohio State's CJ Stroud and USC's Caleb Williams for the award. The winner will be announced on the College Football Award Show on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Aside from being a prestigious award in its own right, Davey O'Brien– whom the trophy's namesake is after– is a TCU legend and the 1938 Heisman Trophy winner. Ironically, TCU has not yet had a Davey O'Brien winner.

Duggan faces stiff competition for the award, with USC's Williams being the runaway Heisman Trophy favorite as it stands after the regular season and CJ Stroud being the nation's leading passer.

Duggan is completing nearly 67% of his passes on the season for over 3,000 yards, 29 passing touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He also has one achievement neither of the other finalists have: an unbeaten record.

The senior is the second Davey O'Brien finalist in TCU history after Trevone Boykin was named one in both 2014 and 2015. Boykin was beaten out for the award by Heisman winner Marcus Mariota in 2014 and by Deshaun Watson in 2015.

Should Duggan take home the award on Dec. 8, he'll be enshrined in the Davey O'Brien Hall of Fame right in Fort Worth.

Fan voting begins Tuesday, Nov. 29 and concludes Monday, Dec. 5. This assures that each quarterback's conference championship performance is considered, but no bowl games will be taken into account.

Stroud, Williams Also Named Finalists

Up until the conclusion of the regular season, the Heisman trophy was Stroud's to lose. He leads the nation with 37 passing touchdowns and is 13th nationally with 3,340 passing yards. However, an underwhelming performance against Michigan in the final game knocked Stroud out of the driver's seat.

Taking his place is USC's phenom Williams, who is a true sophomore. He is sixth in passing touchdowns (34) and seventh in passing yards nationally, but what really sets him apart is his 10 rushing touchdowns– seventh among QBs nationally.

Traditionally, a QB that wins the Heisman Trophy also takes home the Davey O'Brien. Since 2005, the lone exception to that rule was Watson in 2016, who won the O'Brien, but Louisville's Lamar Jackson won the Heisman.

Watch the College Football Award Show on Thursday, Dec. 8 on ESPN to see if Duggan takes home the Davey O'Brien Award.

