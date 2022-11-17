Skip to main content
Dear Opponent:  Baylor

Dear Opponent:  Baylor

Each week, we send a letter to that week’s opponent, just to let them know we are thinking about them before the game. This Saturday, TCU will be in Waco to take on the Bores From Waco at 11 am
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

This work of epistolary comedy is dedicated to the KillerFrog Fan Forum Literary Review Board.

With love, 

T.

Dear Bores From Waco,  

Bear with me.  I didn’t consent to this. 

You and I, we have one thing in common:  neither of us wants to be here. Personally, I was happy, simply, to tell you to “screw off” and be done with it (not exactly what I wrote, but Ryann Zeller, Fearless Leader, told me I’d used too many “p-words” on Kansas State already).  So I’m here to tick you off as badly, as briefly, as clearly, and as appropriately as possible. 

First, I do not recognize your legitimacy as an opponent.  To anyone of a minimally moral constitution, this should come as no surprise—unless that person’s moral ratiocination can’t distinguish between abusing certain substances prohibited by governing bodies, and the substantial bodies of persons.  But I have already written about the obvious moral objection, here, (please peruse to your heart’s content, assuming you have one), and the facts being what they are, we are going to have to condescend to meeting you in your home stadium, which I am told is a toilet bowl—whether it is, I can’t say, but I am certain there are plenty pieces of crap, appropriately clad in green, awaiting us.

Second, your team has proved the most disappointing of the year.  When we played OU and UT, we were accustomed to their being overrated, and angry they betrayed the Big 12.  If only you had!  We would not be condemned to share, however distantly, by however an involuntary association, in your disgrace.  But that you were considered the Number One team in the Big 12--albeit for a week?  That really is a disgrace.  Don't blame me, however.  I've ranked you last in everything, always and forever.     

99056E40-A2E0-4E21-B781-2032CD2947D5
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Third, there must be no town, community, or city in the world quite as abysmal as Waco, that place where whackos go to set themselves on fire.  But it would seem the efforts of those fine madmen and looney ladies were in vain, as McLane stadium still stands.  

I could go on, but I want to waste neither another nanosecond nor neuron.

Suffice it to say, some games aren’t worth winning, much less losing.

Worst regards, and it sucks to be . . . You know.

SI

P.S., well done in naming yourselves the Baers--as you seem to spell it, according to the picture above.  Though Baptist doctrine has traditionally forbidden dancing as a sinful extravagance, you nevertheless named yourselves, while members of the Southern Baptist Convention, after one of the few creatures on God's green earth who dance.

 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

Visit the Inside the Bears site, another FanNation site, to see what they are saying about the upcoming game with TCU.

In This Article (2)

TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs
Baylor Bears
Baylor Bears

Northwestern State Demons guard Demarcus Sharp (0) celebrates with teammates after the win against the TCU Horned Frogs
Basketball

From Bad to Worse, TCU Basketball Stunned at Home

By Derek Lytle
Clint_UT
Football

TCU Fans During the 2022 Texas Game (Feat. Texas Fans)

By Ryann Zeller
FhZ0Ps6XEAAXgfI
Football

Know Your Foe: Baylor Football Players to Watch

By Nathan Cross
TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) is tackled by Baylor Bears safety JT Woods (22) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium
Football

Big 12 Football: Week 12 Matchups And Predictions

By Barry Lewis
TCU Football's Johnny Hodges
Football

TCU Football: Johnny Hodges Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

By Barry Lewis
IMG_0403
Football

Road to CFB: Visiting Every Division-I College Football Stadium

By Brett Gibbons
USATSI_19020792
Football

College Football Conference Championships: Who's In Ahead Of Week 12?

By Brett Gibbons
TCU Wide Receiver Jordan Hudson
More Sports

Revival Fitness Texas Signs TCU Wide Receiver Hudson to First NIL Deal

By Barry Lewis